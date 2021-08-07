Greg Kirscher: Faith in a crisis

Everyone has their own cross to bear. Some more than others. The list is endless: from Covid to crime; soaring debt to slumping health. Isn’t God supposed to help fix this stuff?

A recent Barna survey showed that atheism doubled among people in their teens and early 20s. And the dealbreaker for them? The problem of evil. How can you square bad things with a loving and all-powerful God?

The short answer involves faith. Still, it’s not an easy answer or a complete one. I can vividly recall years ago huddled on a mountainside in New England with some friends while their home burned to the ground. Red strobes from a half-dozen emergency vehicles slashed across the moonless night while radios squawked around us.

All we could do was pray. And wait, while the firefighters combed the smoldering ruins for their missing child. Life sometimes deals some pretty wicked cards. Where was God when we needed Him?

Acclaimed writer Philip Yancy in his classic, "Disappointment with God," rephrases our question into three smaller ones — things that people often ask themselves in times of crisis. Is God unfair? Is God silent? Is God hidden?