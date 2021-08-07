Greg Kirscher: Faith in a crisis

Everyone has their own cross to bear. Some more than others. The list is endless: from Covid to crime; soaring debt to slumping health. Isn’t God supposed to help fix this stuff?
A recent Barna survey showed that atheism doubled among people in their teens and early 20s. And the dealbreaker for them? The problem of evil. How can you square bad things with a loving and all-powerful God?
The short answer involves faith. Still, it’s not an easy answer or a complete one. I can vividly recall years ago huddled on a mountainside in New England with some friends while their home burned to the ground. Red strobes from a half-dozen emergency vehicles slashed across the moonless night while radios squawked around us.
All we could do was pray. And wait, while the firefighters combed the smoldering ruins for their missing child. Life sometimes deals some pretty wicked cards. Where was God when we needed Him?
Acclaimed writer Philip Yancy in his classic, "Disappointment with God," rephrases our question into three smaller ones — things that people often ask themselves in times of crisis. Is God unfair? Is God silent? Is God hidden?
In answer to these questions, Yancy points to the apostles’ reliance on faith in what God did just over 2,000 years ago. God took the greatest tragedy in all of history and transformed it into a blessing of epic proportion. Christians call it Easter.
The three-day pattern of tragedy, darkness and triumph that parallels Christ’s crucifixion, burial and resurrection unleashed a seismic shift into the way Christ’s early followers thought about crisis and evil.
The resurrection convinced them that God could bring blessing out of every situation. If not in this world, then surely in the next. This mindset serves as a “template that can be applied to our own times of testing. We can look back on Jesus as proof of God’s love,” writes Yancy.
The Apostle Paul would agree. “All things work together for good for them who love God and are called by His name,” he wrote. (Romans 8:28)
Sometimes faith results in miracles. In my friends’ case, it didn’t bring back a child. But it set the stage for a reunion in heaven that will last for an eternity.