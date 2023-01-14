Greg Kirscher: Finding hope

Few would argue that the U.S. boasts more people groups than just about any other nation on Earth. And my nearly 3,000 mile Christmas trip to the southeast and back only confirmed that yes, people are different.

My wife and I found the absence of the traditional settings of Lutefisk and Swedish sausage (maybe not such a bad thing.) Instead they served chicken and cornbread stuffing and ubiquitous grits peppered by delightful drawn-out speech-y’all.

But perhaps there are more similarities than differences. The southerners’ ardent disdain for the 20 degree weather on Christmas surpassed even a Wisconsinite’s most surly reaction to 35 below. Even their fountains froze over.

Yet, beyond the obvious was the realization that, we as humans, no matter from what point on the compass, share a much deeper similarity; a longing for peace and a hope for a better future.

This became obvious on Christmas Day as we sat in a small south Georgia church listening to the pastor introduce his sermon as “words of hope for Christmas.” With barely any commentary, the preacher creatively wove together Scripture passages from the Old and New Testaments that promised hope in times of disillusionment.

But this gentleman was no ivory tower theologian simply telling people to buck up and have a good day. The pastor knew pain. While pushing a golf cart several years ago, his teen-age son was struck from behind by a vehicle and paralyzed from the waist down.

At the beginning of service, we noticed the young man as he wheeled in, then dragged himself into a seat in the last row. I wondered what the pastor was thinking as he looked at his son and began to preach a message on hope.

Yet, as the sermon unfolded, the simple words of Scripture spoke volumes. One after another, the verses highlighted expressions of peace and a promise of a better future, “Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, (Colossians 3:15.)

And by sermon’s end, the pastor fanned the embers of hope citing the Apostle John’s words of comfort that have anchored believers for centuries: “We are children of God … when He appears we shall be like him, because we shall see him as He is,” (I John 3:2.)

“We have a lot to celebrate,” concluded the pastor. “We celebrate a Savior. And man do we need him so bad.”