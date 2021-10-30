Greg Kirscher: Halloween: More than Meets the Eye

In some circles today, controversy over Halloween as the “Devil’s holiday” still bubbles like a witch’s brew. Although with holiday sales receipts topping out around $8 billion annually, it appears many people have already made up their minds.

For those still on the fence, perhaps a brief history may help. All Hallows Eve and its Celtic precursor, Samhain, were thought by the ancients as times of visitation by spirits of the dead. People set out food to appease malevolent spirits or wore masks to disguise their identity.

The medieval church followed up with All-Saints Day dedicated to honoring its departed servants. For good or for ill, death became Halloween’s prime focus. Something that our youth-fixated society avoids like the plague. To be sure, some groups have co-opted Halloween and use it to advance their particular belief system. But that doesn’t alter its original intent; a time to face up to mortality.

Biblical teaching is just as straightforward about death, but minus the folklore. Jesus taught that consciousness does not end at death. Upon dying, souls (spirits) of believers go directly into the presence of God in paradise. There they await the great resurrection when they will be given new, everlasting bodies.

The spirits of unbelievers are confined to Hades to await final judgement after which they are assigned to eternal conscious suffering. (Luke 16-The Rich Man and Lazarus.)

Fact remains, if you ever want to stifle a party, just mention death. You risk becoming known as Ms. Morose or Dr. Doom. But nevertheless, a solid grasp of life-after-death gives meaning to earthly life and builds a realistic worldview. Likewise, rather than shield children from the inevitable, we help them understand the natural life-cycle when we talk about our departed ones. Since nobody’s getting out of this world alive anyway, death-talk is important.

Beyond that, why not just let kids be kids? There’s enough today that compromises their childhood. So long as parents don’t mind supporting a local dentist or contending with occasional sugar highs, why not let the kids costume-up for an afternoon of supervised treating? Besides, it forces kids away from their video games and teaches them to actually speak to adults – even if it’s just, “Trick or treat!” And of course, “Thank-you!”

