Greg Kirscher: Has the church lost its first love?

In May’s Atlantic magazine, Tim Alberta published an article titled, “How Politics Poisoned the Evangelical Church.”

My skepticism kicked into overdrive when I discovered he interviewed just two churches in Michigan and a fringe church in Tennessee for his sources. Yet, his conclusions left me uncomfortable, like a nagging low-grade spiritual headache that told me he might be on to something.

“If this is a tale of 2 churches, it is also the tale of churches everywhere,” he wrote. “It’s the story of American Christians who after a lifetime spent considering their political affiliations in the context of their faith, are now considering their faith affiliation in the context of their politics.”

While I still disagree with the extent of some of his assessments, his indictment still needs serious consideration: “Evangelicals became compulsively political, allowing specific ethical arguments to snowball into full-blown partisan advocacy,” he continued. “Often in ways that distracted from their mission of evangelizing for Christ.”

I’ve always been a believer in Christ’s command to be “salt and light.” That is, the church has an obligation to weigh-in in the marketplace of moral ideas and influence government within democratic structures. But in doing so, have so many self-avowed Christians crossed the line into a kind of advocacy that has distracted the church from its primary mission —preaching salvation through Christ?

I asked a pastor friend recently whether he thought politics had poisoned the church. “There’s no doubt in my mind that politics has caused division in the Body of Christ in the last two years. Its effects are clear,” he said emphatically.

Something is obviously wrong. Instead of the church “salting” the earth, a toxic political scene has entered the very lifeblood of the church, seriously weakening its message.

My pastor friend went on to say, “The question to ask is, ‘How did Jesus accept social change?’” He noted that Jesus was confronted daily with the cultural abuse of women, political elitism, and other social ills.

“But Jesus said, ‘I’m going to preach the gospel.’ Our hope is not in changing the laws, our hope is in Christ – period,” said the pastor.

In the Apocalypse of John (Revelation) written to guide God’s people throughout the end times, Jesus is seen chastising the church at Ephesus. “You have lost your first love,” Jesus says. That just might be the message the church needs to hear today — mission priority. Returning Jesus to front and center may just prove to be the antidote to help an ailing church heal a hurting society.

