A few weeks ago, I met a woman in a dumpster.
It was one of those smoke-gray, ice-caked mornings where a puff of breeze felt like a sandpaper massage. I had just started to pitch a trash bag into a dumpster, but suddenly stopped short, smacking the bag on the metal side with a muffled gong.
A human figure, apparently sifting through a mound of frozen trash bags inside, caught my eye.
At the sound, she shot up with a startled shriek. Her frail frame was wrapped in a coat my grandmother could have worn. And even though an oversized hat masked most of her face, she was obviously still far from middle age. We just stared at each other.
“‘Been a tough winter,” she finally said, a little embarrassed. “Just tryin’ to get through.” I nodded, knowing I really didn’t understand because I’ve never been in her situation. Speechless, I kept staring, then finally blurted out lamely, “Well, hang in there.”
Back inside, I checked my wallet. “Drat, no money.” Then I thought of my lunch. Shuffling back outside through the new snow, I said, “Here, it’s all I’ve got with me.” At first she refused.
“You need it more than I do,” I persisted. Her sad eyes misted over. “Bless you,” she replied, stuffing the food in her pockets. The last I saw of her, she was wrestling her wheeled suitcase through the slush-filled ruts.
In the Church calendar, Lent is a time of reflection. Many churches teach that Lent is a time to come to terms with our human condition; individually and corporately. Perhaps a takeaway from that awkward encounter is a snapshot of the human condition; a visual reminder of what Jesus taught, “The poor, you always have with you,” (Matthew 26:11.)
The late Dr. Billy Graham echoed Jesus’ concern: “The agony of the poverty-stricken, the pain and suffering of the rejected of our society … all speak of the degradation that besets the human race.” Perhaps the question now becomes, if the “haves,” are tasked with an ongoing responsibility to help the marginalized, what more can we do?
In his signature message, Dr. Graham also described the spiritual poverty that befalls each of us. “Sin is the second largest thing in the world,” wrote Graham. "Only the love of God is greater.”
Then he concluded with the Easter message: For believers, said Graham, “our bodies may go to the grave, but they are going to be raised on the great resurrection morning. As a result of the resurrection of Christ, the sting of death is gone.”
Dumpster divers and sin usually aren’t the stuff of holiday celebrations. Rarely do they even work their way into the national conversation. But perhaps the genius behind Lent is that we have the opportunity to soul-search these and other issues. We can’t just say, “Alexa, fix this.”
The problems of sin and poverty by definition demand a personal response. And Lent gives us the time to think a little deeper.
