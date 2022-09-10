Greg Kirscher: Lessons from Norah

Several years ago, I wrote a story called Norah’s Light that described our miracle granddaughter. Born at just over 30 weeks at three pounds nine ounces, she was an answer to many prayers.

Norah weighed a scant pound and a half when she had her first surgery — in utero. She will always grapple with complications of her spina bifida, and even now at 3 and a half years old she struggles to master a walker. But she’s learning about life. And teaching Gramps in the process.

The other day Norah watched her sisters run up the playhouse ramp in their yard and woosh-down the slide attached to the deck. The playhouse deck is about four feet above ground. They zipped down a second time and then ran off to some other amusement. Norah hesitated for a moment, then slowly dragged herself across the yard to the base of the ramp.

Grasping the sides of the ramp, she looked up, then started to pull herself up the sloping board. Like the proverbial caterpillar inching across the sidewalk, the process was agonizingly slow. But she was relentless. When she slipped back, she would lock her twisted feet onto the cleats for support, then double down and pull harder.

Flushed and breathing heavy, Norah finally reached the top. A little smile of satisfaction creased her face. But she wasn’t done. She inched across the deck and over to the slide – then woosh! She flashed a gaping ear-to-ear grin all the way down.

Most of us have been blessed with capabilities and opportunities far beyond Norah’s; in fact, far greater than most of the world. Yet, how many unfinished educational degrees, potential job advancements, struggling marriages or other challenges lay at the bottom of our ramp?

Things worth doing are usually difficult. Sitting around just wishing or watching excludes us from much of what life has to offer.

It’s reminiscent of what God says in Jeremiah 29:11, “I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” But those things don’t just happen.

We first need to follow God. Then as God’s plan unfolds, we grasp our ramp and start pulling. God doesn’t promise an easy climb. Just His best — and a divine push along the way. Thanks Norah.