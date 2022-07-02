Greg Kirscher: Listening to history

Tom had some help. Although historians credit Thomas Jefferson and the Committee of Five for the Declaration of Independence, most of the ideas — and even many of the words themselves — were hammered out in another committee miles away.

Just weeks before the meeting of the Continental Congress in 1776, George Mason and members of the Virginia House of Burgesses were locked in their own debate over the British crisis. Mason, deeply touched by the notions of freedom and God-given rights expressed by political philosopher John Locke urged the Virginians to draft a bold proposal.

So on June 12, 1776, in Williamsburg, the Virginia House of Burgesses passed a resolution instructing their delegates to the Continental Congress to present a document that would include a section declaring “the United Colonies free and Independent States.”

When the document, known as the Virginia Declaration of Rights, reached Congress in Philadelphia, however, the delegates doubted they had support for the whole draft. Jefferson and the Committee of Five were then asked to rewrite the “Declaration” section and prepare it for a vote. Despite the drama, Congress passed the Declaration of Independence on July 2, 1776.

Meanwhile, in the years leading up to the Declaration, God formed another committee. A group of three English clergymen who would steele the souls of the Colonials against the dark days of war. The Wesley brothers, John and Charles, along with the indominable George Whitfield, sparked what’s known as the Great Awakening, a time when Americans turned to faith in droves.

Even old Ben Franklin, not exactly a paradigm of religiosity noticed a difference. “It was wonderful to see the changes,” he noted in his autobiography. “It seemed as if all the world were growing religious.”

Writing in the Journal of the American Revolution, Kenneth Lawson recently observed that, “Whitfield was a unifying factor in a colonies-wide awakening that helped the Colonies come together as one nation.”

Perhaps it’s time to take a breath a learn from history. Polarization is nothing new to our nation. And often during those times God sent people, or groups of them, to urge Americans to faith in God and turn to Him for help. Today, instead of listening, we see overt opposition to God’s ways. Church services are even interrupted and their buildings desecrated.

One of history’s most successful rulers wrote, “Blessed are the people whose God is the Lord,” (Psalm 144:15).

