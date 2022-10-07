Greg Kirscher: Living in the eye

If the headlines leave you feeling a bit uneasy these days, you’re not alone. A Barna survey from just last year found that over half of people aged 18-37 admitted to frequently feeling anxiety, depression or fear. So, is living in the storm the new normal?

A relatively new friend of mine flew in from Ghana this week, and he’s the calm in eye of the hurricane. Despite life in a whirlwind — Pastor Paul has planted churches in 87 African villages in the past 15 years — he’s the walking epitome of peace.

He’s a quiet man with gentle eyes and a reassuring smile. But not everyone has appreciated his ministry. Several years ago he was attacked by village radicals while preaching and left for dead. Miraculously, he walked out of the hospital after only two weeks of treatment. “There’s a church in that village now,” he smiles. No remorse. No bitterness. Just peace.

And then there’s the food issue. His country is in famine. The spring rains never came and the crops failed. If it wasn’t for the NGOs such as the Salvation Army, Ghana would starve, he says.

During his visit, he hopes to raise money to buy food for his churches and schools in a dirt-poor economy now reeling under 40% inflation. It’s understandable why he can’t pass up a fast-food hamburger when he visits.

And then there’s the predators. Cobras are everywhere. He says they lie under the leaves around the ubiquitous cocoa farms. One false step means the difference between life and death. Then there’s the two-legged predators, kidnappers. Parents keep close watch on their young boys who often become victims, sold into slavery on fishing boats.

And did I mention Pastor Paul’s family? Both his brother and his wife suffer from serious health issues. His eldest daughter just moved out of the house and took a job working for the government 10 hours away. They miss her terribly.

So how does he live in the eye of the storm? “I get up early and read the Bible,” he smiles. That brings me peace.

Jesus never sugar-coated real life. He taught that, “In this world you will have trouble.” But Jesus promised his followers, “My peace I give to you … not as the world gives….” Life in the eye is simply life in Christ.