Greg Kirscher: Looking for answers for COVID

As the COVID crisis continues to unfold, some churches still wrestle with appropriate responses — both practically and theologically.
English writer and teacher N.T. Wright cautioned churches not to form “knee-jerk reactions.” In an interview carried by the Christian Post, he suggested that the proper posture for the church is to “lament” with a beleaguered world.
Historically, the church has been all about compassion during times of crisis. And if humans were the result of chance, then merely lamenting with a world stricken by an equally serendipitous virus would suffice.
However, if people have been created by a God who is sovereign over all things as the Bible teaches, then people have right to expect more from the church than just lament. They have a right to expect guidance on penetrating questions. Questions like: What really is the purpose of all this suffering? And what happens when I die?
Some scholars argue that the spread of Christianity during the Antonian Plague of the Second century was fueled not only from the way believers cared for the sick, but also from their message of hope and truth. Actions plus explanations equaled a positive ministry.
Today, scholars like Dr. Greg Beale, chairman of New Testament Studies at Westminster Seminary, continue the tradition. Some have said that his Commentary on the Book of Revelation sets the gold standard for understanding the end times as well as reasons behind modern plagues, pestilences and famines.
Our humanity demands reassurance that some ultimate purpose exists in our suffering even though a full understanding of Divine action is beyond comprehension. To that end, Beale’s biblical research helps.
Digging deep into Revelation, Beale shows that events similar to COVID have happened in the past and will continue into the future — all with similar purposes.
For believers, life’s storms refine faith, strengthen trust and create a deeper understanding of God’s love and eternal plan.
Crises also serve as a warning to unbelievers to look up and recognize that God is the ultimate sovereign, offering salvation in Christ. Beale also suggests that calamities can foreshadow punishments and sufferings that will afflict the unbelieving in the afterlife.
In other words, COVID and other crises just don’t happen willy-nilly. As important as warm fuzzies are, we as humans desire to make sense out of suffering. The Bible helps us do just that.
Greg Kirscher lived in West Salem since 1999 before moving to La Crosse four years ago. He has worked as a corporate photographer in Chicago, a pastor in New England, custodian and freelance writer.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.