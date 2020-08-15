Greg Kirscher: Looking for answers for COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the COVID crisis continues to unfold, some churches still wrestle with appropriate responses — both practically and theologically.

English writer and teacher N.T. Wright cautioned churches not to form “knee-jerk reactions.” In an interview carried by the Christian Post, he suggested that the proper posture for the church is to “lament” with a beleaguered world.

Historically, the church has been all about compassion during times of crisis. And if humans were the result of chance, then merely lamenting with a world stricken by an equally serendipitous virus would suffice.

However, if people have been created by a God who is sovereign over all things as the Bible teaches, then people have right to expect more from the church than just lament. They have a right to expect guidance on penetrating questions. Questions like: What really is the purpose of all this suffering? And what happens when I die?

Some scholars argue that the spread of Christianity during the Antonian Plague of the Second century was fueled not only from the way believers cared for the sick, but also from their message of hope and truth. Actions plus explanations equaled a positive ministry.