.Greg Kirscher: Memorials to freedom

Over the years, Memorial Day has marked the unofficial start of summer and, for some, just another calendar holiday.

Nothing against picnics and family barbecues, of course, but kudos to the VFW and Legion posts who preserve the day’s real meaning. We need occasional reminders that Memorial Day is a time to pause and reflect on the human cost of freedom. The spirits of citizen-warriors long past have preserved our picnics.

Rough estimates have placed American combat losses in the Middle East at around 7,000. Before that it was Vietnam with 58,000, Korea, just over 33,000 and WWII topping out at over 300,000 combat deaths. The numbers aren’t just statistics, but real people who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

Similarly, it’s a time to thank God for our men and women currently in uniform. Each day they face the dark shadow of their own sacrifice. A while back, my wife and I had three sons in uniform. Two still serve. We consider ourselves fortunate to still have all three with us. One son saw one of his engines explode while on a combat flight over the Middle East. Another was seriously injured in a helicopter mishap. The third was called up from school to deploy to Afghanistan.