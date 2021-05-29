.Greg Kirscher: Memorials to freedom

Over the years, Memorial Day has marked the unofficial start of summer and, for some, just another calendar holiday.
Nothing against picnics and family barbecues, of course, but kudos to the VFW and Legion posts who preserve the day’s real meaning. We need occasional reminders that Memorial Day is a time to pause and reflect on the human cost of freedom. The spirits of citizen-warriors long past have preserved our picnics.
Rough estimates have placed American combat losses in the Middle East at around 7,000. Before that it was Vietnam with 58,000, Korea, just over 33,000 and WWII topping out at over 300,000 combat deaths. The numbers aren’t just statistics, but real people who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.
Similarly, it’s a time to thank God for our men and women currently in uniform. Each day they face the dark shadow of their own sacrifice. A while back, my wife and I had three sons in uniform. Two still serve. We consider ourselves fortunate to still have all three with us. One son saw one of his engines explode while on a combat flight over the Middle East. Another was seriously injured in a helicopter mishap. The third was called up from school to deploy to Afghanistan.
Collectively, we are a people familiar with struggling for the common goal of freedom. It’s our heritage, part of what unites us. Too much rhetoric today obsesses over our differences. If there’s anything to be learned from our past, it’s that as Americans we can preserve our freedoms by working together, not against each other.
But there’s another “Memorial Day” of sorts, seldom mentioned outside the confines of the church. It too binds us together because it bespeaks of a common human predicament. We’re all imperfect people as judged by a holy God.
One night during a dinner 2000 years ago, Jesus baffled his followers when he picked up a loaf of bread and broke it. Then he told them, “this is my body broken for you.” Jesus, in effect, created a memorial; a stunning visual of how he sacrificed his life for the spiritual freedom of imperfect people.
Jesus died in our place, paying the penalty for our sins. All He requires is acceptance of his sacrifice by faith. He once told a religious leader that “whoever believes in me shall not die, but have everlasting life,” (John 3:16).
So in addition to the picnics, Memorial Day can be a time of reflection on several levels. That we as Americans, together, really can preserve our national freedoms for which so many have died. And that as individuals, we have available to us the opportunity to place our faith in Jesus. The One who gave his life so we could experience spiritual freedom and find everlasting life.