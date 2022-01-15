Greg Kirscher: More than just a number

Numbers, like words can tell a story, albeit in different ways. For example, numbers alert us to serious situations. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 3 million people died from COVID worldwide in 2020. Since the initial outbreak of the disease, that number spiked to around 5.5 million. Mere statistics? Hardly. Each number is a human life.

Likewise, according to the WHO, between 40 and 50 million abortions were performed worldwide last year. Mere statistics? No, each one a human life.

Christina Bennett, a newswriter and speaker based in Connecticut, is a foster parent and community volunteer. Her travels have taken her overseas to help the impoverished. And as a baby, she came within minutes of being aborted.

Writing in Decision Magazine, Bennett describes how her mother, pregnant with Christina, stopped to talk with a custodial worker moments before heading into her abortion. After the brief conversation, her mother chose to keep Christina. Her sudden change of mind caused an uproar, but Christina’s mom had made up her mind. Rather than becoming a number or statistic, Bennett became a blessing, her life touching countless lives worldwide.

On Friday, Jan. 21, crowds will gather for the 49th annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., arguably one of the largest and longest running demonstrations for human rights. Some critics contend that right-to-lifers have no grounds to influence others with their morality.

Yet, unique to this movement is its solid link to biblical truth. Early on in the book of Genesis, God is portrayed as the initiator of life. “Then the Lord God formed man out of the dust from the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and man became a living being.” (Genesis: 2:7)

Later on, David the psalmist writes that not only is God the author of his personal life, but also the determining factor in its end. “You knit me together in my mother’s womb … all the days ordained for me were written in your book …” (Psalm 139:13 & 16) David was fully aware that he was more than just a number. And just like the psalmist, every individual personality matters to God.

God knows us so intimately that as Jesus said, “even the very hairs of your head are numbered.” (Luke 12:7) And with those kinds of numbers, laws should change.

