Greg Kirscher: Norah’s light -- and other lessons

A recent study found that among evangelical Christians, only about a third set aside a substantial amount of time for prayer. Somewhere along our journey, that would change.

Once committed to the surgery, JoHannah emailed her four brothers and asked for prayer. “We are praying for a miracle. We have nowhere else to look but up,” she wrote. Her church and friends committed to pray. Likewise, our own church added her to its prayer ministry.

JoHannah was 25 weeks pregnant when about 35 doctors, nurses and technicians crowded into an operating room at Rochester for the delicate in-utero surgery. The baby was just a feather of life, a scant one pound, three ounces.

During the operation, Norah’s heart rate dropped several times and JoHannah teetered on the verge of premature delivery. Doctors also discovered that the lesion was larger and lower than anticipated, stretching the time in surgery to more than five hours.

Wrapped in a tangle of tubes and looking like a failed chemistry experiment, JoHannah was wheeled in from recovery by an entourage of staff, but doctors assured us everything went well.