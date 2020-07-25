Greg Kirscher: Norah’s light -- and other lessons

Norah turned one year old recently. But getting there hasn’t been easy. Our daughter, JoHannah, was about 20 weeks pregnant with Norah -- their third girl -- when we got word that the baby had spina bifida.
Nothing like this had ever happened in our family.
As a nurse, JoHannah was fully aware of what lay ahead for her and her husband, Brad. Norah’s spine had not closed. At birth, the lesion would expose nerves and tissues in the baby’s lower back and leave questions about her ability to walk.
Other potential complications included fluid build-up in the brain, cognitive challenges, and kidney and eyesight issues.
Yet, despite the dismal prognosis, the couple vowed to do everything possible to give the baby the highest quality of life.
Within days, they found a doctor at Mayo Clinic in Rochester — one of only a few nationwide — who would surgically repair the lesion in-utero. The surgery would minimize some of the effects of the spina bifida, but it also carried risks of its own: uterine rupture, pre-term labor and infections.
As a family, worship and Bible study were important to all of us. But like many western Christians, prayer sometimes took a back seat; especially passionate, fervent prayer. The kind that seeks miracles.
A recent study found that among evangelical Christians, only about a third set aside a substantial amount of time for prayer. Somewhere along our journey, that would change.
Once committed to the surgery, JoHannah emailed her four brothers and asked for prayer. “We are praying for a miracle. We have nowhere else to look but up,” she wrote. Her church and friends committed to pray. Likewise, our own church added her to its prayer ministry.
JoHannah was 25 weeks pregnant when about 35 doctors, nurses and technicians crowded into an operating room at Rochester for the delicate in-utero surgery. The baby was just a feather of life, a scant one pound, three ounces.
During the operation, Norah’s heart rate dropped several times and JoHannah teetered on the verge of premature delivery. Doctors also discovered that the lesion was larger and lower than anticipated, stretching the time in surgery to more than five hours.
Wrapped in a tangle of tubes and looking like a failed chemistry experiment, JoHannah was wheeled in from recovery by an entourage of staff, but doctors assured us everything went well.
The next day, however, JoHannah’s water broke and she again went into labor, coming whisker-close to having the baby. When her surgeon stopped by on his rounds he just shook his head. “It’s a miracle you didn’t have the baby during the operation,” he said.
To minimize further risk, doctors confined JoHannah to the hospital with the hope she would carry the baby to at least 30 weeks.
Brad and their two young daughters moved into a room at the Ronald McDonald House near the hospital for daily visits. When he was at work, the extended family filled in as caretakers.
Almost six weeks after the operation, JoHannah went into labor. She was rushed for an emergency C-section and Norah Joy came into the world at 3 pounds, 9 ounces, surpassing the 30-week mark by five days.
JoHannah emailed the family. “Norah is a strong little girl with a personality that’s already showing through. She seems content with a quiet and calm spirit,” she wrote. “Thank you guys for all your support and prayers; she truly has been our miracle child.”
Three months after moving into the Ronald McDonald House, Brad loaded the car with everything they had brought from their home in West Salem. They were finally leaving Rochester — as a family of five.
The scar in Norah’s lower back had completely healed as well as the Chiari malformation caused by the spina bifida.
Norah required subsequent surgery to drain excess brain fluid and will need physical therapy. There will be other issues as well. For the family, the tunnel will be long, but at the end is a glow of light.
In fact, the name Norah means light. Upon leaving the hospital, JoHannah penned a few parting thoughts in her journal. “Sweet little girl: although you may have some disabilities, they do not define you. God created you. Every good and perfect gift comes down from the Father of Lights. You are a light to our family and should always feel honored. We love you so much.”
An anonymous Christian once noted that you may not be able to move the things of earth with words, but you may move heaven with prayer. One tiny light helped a family see heaven move.
