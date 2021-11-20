Greg Kirscher: Pudding and Old Recipes

As the proverbial saying goes, “the proof is in the pudding.” And frankly, the new “social justice” theories we’ve been served up leave a bad taste in my mouth. They’re nothing close to the original recipe. Purporting to guarantee equality and unity, they actually separate. They divide people into races.

So what’s the original recipe? According to the book of Genesis, all peoples trace their heritage back to the same two parents: Adam and Eve. That leaves only one race – the human race. And in one simple statement, Jesus taught us how to relate: “Love your neighbor as yourself.” We recently found a place that’s proof the old recipe still works.

While on vacation my wife and I stumbled upon the campus of Berea College. The school motto reads: “God has made of one blood all peoples of the earth.” And just to clarify its mission, an early draft of Berea’s constitution in 1859 stated: “To promote the cause of Christ….”

According to the school’s historical publications, to its founder John G. Fee, “the cause” meant providing tuition-free education for the poor of Appalachia regardless of background. When Kentucky’s Day Law prohibited integrated education from 1904 to 1950, the college formed separate schools. After the law was repealed, Berea once again threw open its doors, even admitting Japanese students during W.W. II.

Over the years, students with limited financial resources have come to Berea from 40 states and 70 countries. While students do not pay tuition, they work at least 10 hours a week.

Strolling through the campus, we found a 2-story log store selling student artwork and crafts. I met Chyanna busily sweeping the floor and straightening up shelves. She was personable, engaging, and obviously delighted to be a student. A single mother from Ohio, her concerns over excessive debt brought her education to a screeching halt. But Berea provided another option. “I like the idea of working here,” she said. “There’s no way a single mother could afford this.”

Chaya from Memphis who ran the register also faced severe financial shortfalls until one of her counselors suggested she check into Berea. She came on a volleyball scholarship. “I just love it here,” she said.

Because one man chose to follow God’s plan at the crossroads of American history, thousands of the nation’s poor advanced their education. And Grandma just might add, “there’s proof in the pudding”.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0