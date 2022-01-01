Greg Kirscher: Real hope for the New Year

Remember when we vowed to put 2020 behind us and get on with life? With the vax in full production, Covid seemed about to recede in the rearview mirror.

As we now know, that was short-lived. In 2021 Delta and Omicron came roaring around the corner. And if that wasn’t enough to jangle already frayed nerves, we saw an almost unprecedented spike in social unrest and crime. Reaction was predictable.

Mental Health America reported an increase of 1.5 million cases in 2021 — mostly anxiety, depression and suicide. That brought the total suffering from mental illness to just under 50 million Americans.

Ironically, this comes at a time when surveys show that only 14% of young adults aged 18 to 24 read the Bible with any regularity. Another study by Arizona Christian University found that just under half of Millennials aged 25-40 don’t care or don’t believe God exists.

Assuming that the social ills of the past go unchecked, is there anything to help us navigate the future? Some have said hope. But hope can be fuzzy, if not downright elusive. Like chasing snowflakes in the wind. For hope to be meaningful, it must anchor into a power greater than our circumstances.

One day as the desert heat settled over Sychar, Jesus sat resting by a well. The only other soul around was a woman — marginalized by her social status. Her solitary noon trek to get water, instead of in the company of other women at sundown was evidence that she was an outcast (John 4.)

Jesus begins a conversation by asking her for a drink of water. The encounter ends when he offers the woman “living water” as a gift. Throughout the New Testament, living water symbolizes hope in Christ and a relationship with the all-powerful God. The God who is able to breathe new life and courage into people Jesus offers us the same water today. It’s just a matter anchoring deep in his gift.

This is not to say that we suddenly become immune to all the social ills that dog us. But as the Apostle Paul found after his own encounter with Christ, “In all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us,” (Romans 8:37.)

Now that’s a hope you can bet the farm on.

