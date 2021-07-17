Greg Kirscher: Rewards of faith

By all appearances, faith in America has fallen on hard times. Skepticism has written God out of legislation, education, and chunks of everyday life. By some estimates, 75 churches close per week. Yet, despite societal pressures, those who keep the faith reap healthy rewards.
Writing in the Scientific American last month, David Rosmarin, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School and Director of the McClean Hospital of Spiritual and Mental Health noted that last year, American mental health sank to its lowest point in history. Yet, the only group to actually see improvements in mental health were those who attended religious services at least weekly (virtually or in person.)
According to Rosmarin, health care professionals today falsely disconnect spiritual behaviors from science and clinical practice. However, in the mid-1960s, Dr. Paul Tournier, a Swiss physician, and considered by some to be the father of modern holistic medicine saw a profound link between faith and mental and physical health.
Tournier wrote that a healthy spiritual life, “can insure victory over the negative forces of selfishness, hate, fear and disorder which destroy peoples and undermine the health of individuals.” On the flipside, he went on to say faith gives people, “joy, energy and zeal needed in the daily battle for life and for the defense of health.”
How all this actually plays out takes an in-depth study of Christianity. But consider just one example. Forgiveness. Simply by living life, we all experience injustice. And while changes in laws can help, sometimes forgiveness is the only healthy choice.
Toward others, Tournier wrote, “The Christian is required to forgive even those who don’t ask for forgiveness.” Regarding ourselves, Tournier counseled that we need to be honest about our own shortcomings and turn to Jesus for forgiveness and liberation.
Chris Crye, former pastor of Neighborhood Church in La Crosse for 18 years, now works with ex-offenders through his “Next Chapter” ministry. Having witnessed the power of faith, Crye emphasizes that in his work, “Christ is the centerpiece” in restoring a healthy lifestyle.
Crye stresses forgiveness but admits it’s often a struggle because people come from backgrounds that never taught them how to receive forgiveness.
Crye explained personal forgiveness in a series of steps: acknowledging sin, confession to God and willingness to change. “Then we need to accept the forgiveness and release God gives and move ahead,” he said. “There isn’t anything not covered by the cross.”
As an essential practice in faith, forgiveness helps keep short accounts with God and others. A clear conscience, key to good health, replaces guilt and bitterness.
Tournier once referred to healing as traveling down a road with Christ. “It’s a road that demands we face up to life even though it hurts,” he wrote. “But you do not travel it alone. As you go, you will find that Christ is at your side and sins are forgiven.”