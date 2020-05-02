Greg Kirscher: Seeing in the dark

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lost in the medical and economic mire of COVID is another crisis; less noticed perhaps, but by some measures a crisis all the same. And one that’s best seen through a spiritual telescope.

F.B. Meyer, the English pastor and author of more than 40 books, hinted that at times like these, God often takes us into the dark in order to tell us something. Then he observed, “God causes our eyes, blinded by the things of earth, to behold heavenly constellations.”

So, it may be helpful to ask, just what is God telling us in the darkness of COVID-19? Using the Meyer metaphor, we could say there are multiple constellations of things God may be telling us; as many things as there are individuals because He meets us personally, right where we’re at.

Beyond that, however, God might be asking us to look closer together at a few other issues.

For openers, there’s the reality and relevance of God. The Scriptures remind us that this is God’s stage — the whole universe.

The prophet Isaiah urged people to look around and let the wonder of creation sink in. He says that God “measures the heavens with the breath of his hand. He brings out the stars one by one, calling each by name.”