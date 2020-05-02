Greg Kirscher: Seeing in the dark

Lost in the medical and economic mire of COVID is another crisis; less noticed perhaps, but by some measures a crisis all the same. And one that’s best seen through a spiritual telescope.
F.B. Meyer, the English pastor and author of more than 40 books, hinted that at times like these, God often takes us into the dark in order to tell us something. Then he observed, “God causes our eyes, blinded by the things of earth, to behold heavenly constellations.”
So, it may be helpful to ask, just what is God telling us in the darkness of COVID-19? Using the Meyer metaphor, we could say there are multiple constellations of things God may be telling us; as many things as there are individuals because He meets us personally, right where we’re at.
Beyond that, however, God might be asking us to look closer together at a few other issues.
For openers, there’s the reality and relevance of God. The Scriptures remind us that this is God’s stage — the whole universe.
The prophet Isaiah urged people to look around and let the wonder of creation sink in. He says that God “measures the heavens with the breath of his hand. He brings out the stars one by one, calling each by name.”
Quite an accomplishment considering that estimates range upward of two trillion galaxies in the universe and as many stars as there are grains of sand on earth. Yet, we often go through life with earthly blinders, as if God didn’t even exist.
And then of course, God’s relevance. We sometime hear that religion is old fashioned. But even in the darkness of COVID, we can see the shadow of God’s hand. He takes his thumb off the world for a minute and the globe suddenly spins into viral vertigo.
Important as they are, we seek solutions to physical health as if that’s all that mattered. But we also live with moral and ethical dilemmas as well, not to mention the eternal. And the Scriptures describe God as relevant to all these, the source of unlimited wisdom and healing.
Finally, there’s relationship. Jesus’ invitation in Matthew 11:28 to “Come to me all you who are weary...” meant more than just being aware of his existence. He issues a universal invitation to be part of his family.
That an indescribably holy and powerful being invites people to be his friends is nothing short of astounding. When Jesus was on earth he called his followers, “friends,” even sons and daughters. How does that happen? The New Testament points the way.
So like a moonless night, the current crisis gives us a glimpse of at least three “heavenly constellations” not ordinarily seen. With the National Day of Prayer approaching on May 7, we have a chance to look for more. As the Apostle John so aptly described Jesus, He’s the light shining in the darkness.
Michael Sprague, Senate chaplain of the state of Louisiana, recently penned a thought-piece that might give us a place to start. (Used by permission of the author.)
COVID-19 is limited:
It cannot quarantine hope; It cannot shelter-in-place love,
It cannot kill faith; It cannot cripple peace,
It cannot slaughter courage; It cannot hospitalize confidence,
It cannot destroy friendship; It cannot lock down memories,
It cannot infect the soul; It cannot reduce eternal life,
It cannot quench the Spirit; It cannot flatten the curve of creativity,
It cannot lesson the power of the empty tomb.
He has risen!
Greg Kirscher lived in West Salem since 1999 before moving to La Crosse four years ago. He has worked as a corporate photographer in Chicago, a pastor in New England, a custodian and a freelance writer.
