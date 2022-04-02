Greg Kirscher: Spin, truth and an empty grave

In a backstory from the Russian-Ukraine conflict, Vladimir Putin dissolved Russian independent media, then allegedly spun stories of his invasion into a mission of liberation that targeted schoolchildren with lessons like “Defender of the Peace.” Alas, like taxes, spin is part of life.

Putin could very well have stolen a playbook from history’s demagogues. In 1935, writer/director Leni Riefenstahl produced "Triumph of the Will," one of the most successful propaganda films ever produced. It twisted Hitler’s message of hate into nationalism with the intent of galvanizing Germany.

Going back further, even Jesus felt the burning sting of spin. The religious leaders distorted his teaching of salvation. “He incites people to rebel against the government,” they said. Spin won the day and they killed the Son of God.

Closer to home, the smoke and mirrors used to explain away today’s inflation would be comical if the situation wasn’t so serious. More and more major events leave us scratching our heads. The narratives keep spinning.

Particularly distressing is the distortion surrounding moral issues: gender, relationships, race, right to life and even more importantly, the afterlife.

What’s the real truth, many ask? Sadly, even the concept of truth now spins in circles. For centuries, people looked to the Bible as their ultimate source of truth for life’s issues. Today, two contradictory “truths” are judged equally credible. The result is stunning.

A new study by George Barna and the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University found that only 40% of its sampling of self-avowed Christians believed the Bible to be a “reliable and accurate source of God’s truth.”

Nevertheless, Jesus supported the truthfulness of the Scriptures, even claiming himself to be truth personified. He said, “I am the way the truth and the life, no one comes to the Father but by me.”

Dr. Wayne Grudem, noted professor of theology, writes, “Hundreds of (Biblical) texts encourage God’s people to trust Scripture completely.” Then adds, “Will I believe that these words of Scripture are the words of my Creator, the words of one who cannot lie, and that they are even now speaking to me?”

Jesus stopped spin in its tracks with a miraculous step out of the tomb on Easter morning. So a “yes” answer to Grudem’s question anchors believers firmly in the bedrock of truth. And that’s not talking in circles.

