Greg Kirscher: The change-makers

While working on the anti-trafficking stories that ran in last month’s Tribune, I met a host of people bent on making a positive change in the La Crosse area. Both volunteers and professionals alike log countless hours in an effort to help struggling individuals and raise public awareness to the cultural cancer.

Particularly impressive were the young folks. Generational stereotyping paints with broad strokes, often losing sight of the new shakers and movers. But the sincere desire among some youth to fix what greed and wanton disregard for humanity have handed them is laudable.

And then there are La Crosse’s visitors — true rock stars. Literally. David Zach, lead vocalist for the rock band Remedy Drive that appeared at UW-L, uses his platform to raise awareness for the anti-trafficking cause. Zach even works undercover for overseas law enforcement to provide intel about traffickers.

And Rebecca Bender, who will be keynote speaker at First Free’s anti-trafficking event on June. Bender herself, was trafficked for six long years and fought through all the trappings to earn a Master’s degree and open an online recovery program to help change the lives of trafficking survivors.

Still, until demand is eliminated, the cancer will spread.

So why do these helpers do what they do? Perhaps because most are keenly aware that all humans are created in the image of God. No matter where or when a person was born or the shade of their skin color, they deserve respect.

And every helper works differently. Some through advocacy and education. Others work through legal means. All good approaches. Yet, others would say that people change most dramatically when there’s a change of heart.

Larry Crabb, Christian psychologist and author of "Inside Out" writes that, “Change from the inside out involves a steadfast gaze upon our Lord that’s life-changing because it reflects a deep turning from self-sufficiency.”

A religious leader named Saul persecuted the early Christians until an encounter with the risen Christ changed his heart and his thinking. He was renamed Paul and went on to write much of the New Testament.

Whether its healing from the pain of recovery, or breaking the chains of negative attitudes, when God steps in, heart-change is possible. Speaking through the prophet Nehemiah, God says, “Not by might nor by power, but by my Spirit.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0