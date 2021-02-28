Greg Kirscher: Unity is a choice, not just a motto

E plurbis unum. Approved by Congress in 1782, America’s traditional motto emblazons our coinage as well as the Great Seal of the United States: “Out of many, one.” From the beginning, our founders’ envisioned a united people.
Ironically, it’s our differences, rather than similarities that play out every day in the media and in government. For obvious reasons. Despite new laws, executive orders and more social activism, we’re told that since the Civil War, this nation has never been more polarized.
So if legislation and activism have failed in the past, how can we expect harmony now by simply doing more of the same? Some folks believe that the crux of the issue isn’t our lack of law, but our lack of interest in treating each other respectfully and fairly.
Scott Aniol, a professor at Southwestern Theological Seminary suggests that the path to unity is first living by what we all have in common — the Imago Dei (the image of God.) No more Latin, I promise!
According to the book of Genesis, not only did we all originate from the same set of parents, but God created us in His image. That is to say, we all share a certain likeness to God. This may rankle the evolutionist, but it’s the “big bang” for commonality. Because of this likeness, all races and cultures have value and deserve respect.
But notice Aniol’s stress on living out what we have in common. With commonality comes responsibility. Jesus put it this way, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” Neither idea highlights our differences, but instead focuses on respectful living; serving and building each other up in community.
Back in the day, our high school football team in Chicago could have been a poster child for racial diversity. The starting lineup was a muddle of three races and well over a dozen nationalities. Over the course of a season, players learned to appreciate each other’s talents and individuality. Without realizing it, commonality was a page in our playbook.
But while commonality is a fact rooted in the Scriptures, unity is still a matter of personal choice. In the church, the bond of unity is forged by something beyond our shared humanity. Aniol observed that unity “is what we have in common with Christ,” without regard for differences in ethnicity, economic status, or positions of power.
I enjoy an intergenerational/interracial friendship with a relatively newly minted political science major. During his college days, he flirted with atheism. After joining our fellowship, he noted immediately that there is something that sets the church apart.
In secular ideologies, he explained, unity often erodes due to differences. “We have our differences, but ultimately we’re united in the person of Jesus,” he said. He went on to point out that “the church isn’t concerned about what you look like, or what identities you had chosen in the past. But rather on who we are now in Christ Jesus.”
In early church history, Roman culture had a well-established pecking order, from the elite down through various sub-classes. Then along came the Christian church touting equality and unity. The message was revolutionary.
In his letter to the church in Galatia, the Apostle Paul proclaimed that all believers have equal standing before God. He wrote, “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free man, there is neither male nor female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”
So next time we’re tempted to carp over the state of our community or nation, it may help to remember that our “oneness” is more than a motto. It’s a Biblical fact. How we treat people or whether we deepen our bond with each other through unity in Christ is choice each of us has to make.