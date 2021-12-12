Greg Kirscher: Waiting for Christmas

As a popular American pastime, waiting is a big loser. The best we can do is find ways to cope with it.

The average person will spend 2 to 3 years of their life waiting in line. Recently I discovered that shipping an international package can be time-consuming. And as a line forming behind me, I quickly found out just how testy people get when you mess with their schedule.

Perhaps that’s why this time of the church year known as Advent is largely ignored. It involves waiting.

Church historians point to around 500 AD as the beginning of Advent traditions. Early on, a time of waiting and fasting led up to the actual celebration of the Feast of Christmas. It mirrored the waiting that began with the Old Testament prophets who foretold the coming Messiah. They knew where Messiah would arrive, but not when. So they waited.

This may seem like heresy to some, but the word Advent is an English translation of the Greek word parousia meaning “arrival” or “coming,” not shopping. The whole point of Christmas is celebrating God coming to planet earth. Hope for salvation and meaning for life arrived in the person of the Christ-child.

But there’s more. Advent not only looks back, but also forward. Like the prophets of old we moderns still wait. This time for Jesus’ second coming, when he gathers his people and re-creates new heavens and earth without pain, evil or taxes. Jesus told his followers, “Just as the lighting comes from the east and flashes to the west, so shall be the coming (parousia) of the Son of Man, (Matthew 24:27).

Finally, Advent recognizes how God works in life. Israel’s most famous king, David who penned most of the Psalms wrote that by waiting on God he acquired wisdom and direction in life. David also experienced answered prayer. “I waited patiently for the Lord and he turned to me and heard my cry,” (Psalm 40:1.)

All this is the stuff of Advent. Christmas might arrive on Dec. 25 every year, but God works on his own calendar. Wisdom, direction and meaning in life as well as answers to prayer will surely come – in His time. So will the new earth when Jesus’ return kicks off eternity. It’s worth thinking about. And it’s worth the wait.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0