Greg Kirscher: Washington's wisdom

When our travels out east this year put us on the trail of George Washington, we found that turning over the stones of history can uncover some pretty surprising lessons.

In Williamsburg, Virginia, a curator pointed out the seats that were reserved for the General and his wife Martha when they worshipped at Burton Parish Episcopal Church. In Yorktown, I walked through the quiet fields of the Siege, where in 1781, ear-splitting artillery thundered for three weeks. Washington led over 15,000 French and American troops to victory there over the British; a win that foreshadowed the end of war.

Two years after Yorktown, Washington rode to the Statehouse in Annapolis, Maryland, where he resigned his commission in front of the Continental Congress and its president Thomas Mifflin. Today, Washington’s statue marks the spot where he addressed the assembly.

Washington didn’t always get it right, but he seemed to find wisdom along his march through life. Twice in his resignation speech to Congress, he gave thanks to God for victory. Then he said, “I consider it an indispensable duty to close this last solemn act of my official life by commending the interest of our dearest country to the protection of Almighty God ….”

Perhaps it was his confrontations with evil and the dark side of humanity that caused him to call on God’s watch-care for the fledgling nation. Perhaps it was his endearment to the Psalms.

The authors of Washington’s God, Michael, and Jana Novak claim that it was from the book of Psalms Washington carried in his coat pocket that many of the book’s “descriptions of a Creator and Divine Architect seeped into his imagery.” Whatever the case, Washington’s parting thoughts are instructive.

On a personal level it’s easy to trust our own self-sufficiency. On a national level the same could be said for power and politics. But if we’ve learned anything from the past few years, it’s that trust in none of these works.

Ironically, Washington’s attraction to his favorite book put him in touch with the wisdom of another great warrior centuries before him—King David of Israel who authored most of the Psalms. David once wrote, “The angel of the Lord encamps around those who fear Him,” (Psalm 34:7.)