Greg Kirscher: When listening helps living

Proverbs: Those pithy little statements that help us live better. While they come from a variety of sources, the Old Testament book of Proverbs boasts 31 chapters worth. Mostly attributed to King Solomon who allegedly penned nearly 3,000 of them.

Lately, one in particular seems to stand out. “Where there is no vision, the people are unrestrained,” (Proverbs 29:18.)

The original Hebrew translates “vision” more accurately as “Divine communication.” Simply put, cancelling God’s words or biblical teachings in the marketplace of ideas spells trouble. And unrestraint can be anything from disregard of law and morality to complete anarchy. Reminds me of a time early in Israel’s history when, “Everyone did what was right in his own eyes,” (Judges 17:6.) Sound familiar?

This past summer, a National Association of Evangelicals survey found that nearly half of their respondents had been cancelled – either on social media or at in-person speaking appearances. These were pastors, Christian teachers and the like.

Our nation’s founders separated church from state, not morality from state. It’s the political opportunists that have dressed up morality in political garb. Morality has been God’s venue since the beginning and a wise nation lets Him have a voice.

Not long ago, a local congregation planned to host a speaker whose topic was how to biblically love people who think differently. When a local group whose ideology clashed with biblical truth found out about it, they allegedly threatened to protest the event. Speaker cancelled. Wait, What?

And at least 5 Catholic congregations have been vandalized across Wisconsin, because they stand behind God’s teaching on life. As one pastor recently lamented. “I don’t know how you restore civility to conversation. How do we recover from it? Maybe we’ve crossed the Rubicon.”

To be fair, the church at large needs to do some serious soul searching as well. Another survey by George Barna and the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University, found only 41% of senior pastors and only 12% of youth pastors held a biblical worldview.

With the upcoming elections its everyone’s civic duty to vote, but neither party will make America all it can be. Psalm 33:12 says, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.” No, it doesn’t imply a theocracy. Just a people who have voluntarily chosen to listen, and live a better life by God’s standards.