Greg Kirscher: Worldviews are Important

With few exceptions, most places nationwide have seen an upturn in crime and just plain public rudeness. Ever wonder why? Some interesting studies might help explain.
Last year, a George Barna survey in conjunction with Arizona Christian University found that only 6% of adults embraced a biblical worldview. In a report issued by the University, Dr. Tracy Munsil, a political science professor and Director of its Cultural Research Center explained the seismic shift between today’s worldview and colonial times.
According to Munsil, unlike rule of law, civic duty, family and faith — values that guided our founding fathers — secular humanism and postmodernism have ushered in a new set of values. Entertainment, excessive self-expression, control and entitlement help drive today’s behaviors. Right and wrong have become individualized decisions.
Intended or not, the upshot of this shift in worldview has been a growing disregard for others as well as contempt for authority and the rule of law. Munsil wrote, “People do what they believe.”
Others, however lay blame on allegedly failed public policy like defunding police, liberalized bail laws or judicial leniency. Still others point to lack of equal educational opportunities and economics.
Perhaps there’s truth in all of these. But there’s still more to it. A notion that garners little press. One that even most churchmen side-step for fear of being linked with some wild-haired, fire-breathing televangelist.
Could the uptick in evil, crime, war, and rudeness be a sign of what’s to come?
Revelation, the last book of the Bible was written to encourage followers of Christ as history winds down to His return. In a vision, the Apostle John sees four horses and riders. We pick up the story in Revelation 6:4: “A red horse went out and to him who sat on it, it was granted to take peace from the earth, and that men should slay one another; and a great sword was given to him.”
In biblical thought, the uptick in evil comes as a prelude, sign that history’s final act is about to begin. Christ himself adds plausibility to this notion. Referring to the end times, Jesus said, “Nation will rise up against nation …and because lawlessness is increased, most people’s love will grow cold.” (Matthew 24.) Sound familiar?
Neither Christ nor John offer a specific timetable because that’s not the point. A biblical worldview helps guide our present; it teaches us how to live successfully and respectfully with one another. But it also prepares us for the future. There will be an end. And in light of that event, it’s in our best interest to look up to the One who shapes both history and eternity.