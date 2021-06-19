Greg Kirscher: Worldviews are Important

Could the uptick in evil, crime, war, and rudeness be a sign of what’s to come?

Revelation, the last book of the Bible was written to encourage followers of Christ as history winds down to His return. In a vision, the Apostle John sees four horses and riders. We pick up the story in Revelation 6:4: “A red horse went out and to him who sat on it, it was granted to take peace from the earth, and that men should slay one another; and a great sword was given to him.”

In biblical thought, the uptick in evil comes as a prelude, sign that history’s final act is about to begin. Christ himself adds plausibility to this notion. Referring to the end times, Jesus said, “Nation will rise up against nation …and because lawlessness is increased, most people’s love will grow cold.” (Matthew 24.) Sound familiar?

Neither Christ nor John offer a specific timetable because that’s not the point. A biblical worldview helps guide our present; it teaches us how to live successfully and respectfully with one another. But it also prepares us for the future. There will be an end. And in light of that event, it’s in our best interest to look up to the One who shapes both history and eternity.

