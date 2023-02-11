Love is in the air, and apparently in our wallets, too. Consumers are projected to spend almost $26 billion this year on the Valentine’s Day event according to the National Retail Foundation and Prosper Insights Analytics. That’s a record-setting $2 billion more than last year.

So what is it about this holiday that makes us throw down vast quantities of hard-earned greenbacks? Love, of course. But what really is love? A feeling? A chemical reaction?

I asked our 7-year-old granddaughter for her take on the issue. She looked a bit befuddled but replied, “Uh, sharing?” Actually, she came amazingly close.

The New Testament uses several Greek words to translate our English word love, but the most common is “agape’.” According to scholars, agape’, is the highest form of love. It’s also unconditional and “giving.” Perhaps that explains at least partly why we empty our wallets.

Dr. Harold Hoehner of Cambridge writes in the Dictionary of Theology that, “On the basis of God’s love, believers are to love God … and love others, even their enemies who are undeserving.” So how does this all play out?

While feelings can be part of love, in I Corinthians 13, the Apostle Paul describes agape’ love as a series of actions: “Love is patient and kind; love is not jealous or boastful; it is not arrogant or rude. Love does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrong, but rejoices in the right.” Think about it. What would our community, or our nation look like if we really practiced love?

But there is still more to it. Hoehner continues. “God loves the world, and the extent of his love was the sacrifice of his own Son, Jesus Christ who was willing to lay down his life.” The Apostle John confirms that, “God so loved the world that he gave his only son, that whoever believes in him will not perish but have eternal life,” (John 3:16.)

I was reading recently about the 2007 shooting at New Life Church in Colorado where a gunman killed 3 people and wounded or traumatized many others. Amazingly, as the gunman raked the scene with bullets, two unarmed ushers ran toward the violence, not away. True love is also sacrificial.

Perhaps Jesus said it best, “Greater love has no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends,” (John 15:13.) And Jesus should know. He did it.