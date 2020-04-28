Gretebeck announces campaign for state assembly in 96th district

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An organic farmer from Cashton, Wis., announced his campaign Tuesday for the 96th District of Wisconsin's Assembly.

Tucker Gretebeck, a Driftless region native, launched his run for the seat, which represents all of Crawford County and parts of Vernon and Monroe.

"We've seen a lot of changes, some good, some not so good. Right now, I see an opportunity to build this area from the inside out," he said in a statement, adding that his family has called the area home for generations.

He and his wife, Becky, own the All Seasons Farm in Cashton, which produces milk for Organic Valley, and operate a pumpkin patch.

A political newcomer, Gretebeck's campaign said it is focused on resilience and enhancing the joys that come with living in Southwestern Wisconsin, which he called "the most beautiful area in the whole country."

Gretebeck will challenge incumbent Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua, who has held the seat since 2018.

A Republican has represented the district since at least 2000.

