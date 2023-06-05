The public is invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for construction at Bangor Elementary School as work gets under way on the first phase of facility improvements approved by voters last fall. The event will be at 9:30 a.m. June 6 on the south side of the school. As design work wraps up, and final plans are approved, work at this site will include extensive remodeling of the 1967 portion of the building and a 10-classroom addition that will serve grades 2-5. More parking and infrastructure upgrades will be included in the project.

“The District and community have come together for the good of our students and the future of this community. The new design honors a rich history of public education and school pride in Bangor while building a bright future that will serve our community for years to come.” said David Brokopp, district superintendent.

Additional projects approved by voters for the Middle/High School and Old School Gym are in the design stage and expected to begin later this year. They will address maintenance and infrastructure needs and update learning environments (including technology education, auto and weight room additions).

Updates will be posted on the district website and social media as they progress. Visit Bangor.ReferendumFacts.org or contact David Brokopp Ph.D., District Superintendent, 608-486-5202 or dbrokopp@bangorsd.net for more informantion