Group files civil suit against city of La Crosse to block Grandad Bluff trail

Earlier in the year, a USDA soil report surfaced during the debates about the trail, highlighting the soil condition and potential for erosion in the area, and giving advice on trail construction. Both sides said the reports told a different story.

Protestors to the plan urged the city to conduct an environmental impact study, but officials said it would be too costly and could cause damage to the bluff itself.

As it stands, the parks department's projects go through the Environmental Leadership Forum to determine whether it's suitable and safe for the area. Th forum includes officials from such groups as the DNR and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

But attached to the Grandad Bluff Coalition's petition against the city was a new independent environmental finding from an engineering professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison that said the plans for the trail would cause irreparable harm to the bluff.

"It is my expert opinion that the construction and operation of an extensive set of mountain biking trails on Grandad Bluff would cause irreparable harm to the unique geological and cultural history of Grandad Bluff," professor James Tinjum wrote in his findings.