Parents, students and other citizen scientists are taking advantage of summer’s hottest days to test playground surface temperatures with infrared sensors.

On a recent 95 degree day, students discovered playground surface temperatures at Crowley Park to be between 140 degrees to 150 degrees on the rubber chips and 95 degrees near grass and wood chips.

The Safer Playspaces and Community Environments group has been recording temperature data to spread awareness around some of the hazards posed by recycled rubber playground flooring. The data will be shared with the city of La Crosse and the La Crosse School District.

“When the air temperature is in the 90 degrees, these rubber chips are in the 140s. That is extreme,” said Jamie O’Neill, president of SPACE. “They're getting to that danger point because kids are much more likely then to have those heat related illnesses.”

SPACE started from a University of Wisconsin-La Crosse student’s research project on playground surfaces, after Minneapolis and Duluth school districts switched from rubber chips to wood chips. The student found two main health hazards, hot temperatures and the chemical makeup of the rubber.

The group is made up of parents and residents working to ensure the safety and sustainability of community spaces, particularly playgrounds. SPACE has worked with the city and the school district to replace synthetic playground surfaces with wood chips or grass.

Lurking toxins

Recycled rubber chips, also called tire crumb, are produced by shredding or grinding old tires into small pieces. The fill materials are promoted as a way to reuse old products.

SPACE has found toxic chemicals lurk in the rubber surfaces and can be released, especially on hot days. The recycled tires often contain lead, other heavy metals, carcinogenic chemicals and volatile organic compounds, a category of chemicals more likely to release when hot.

Short-term effects from exposure to these compounds can cause irritation to the eyes, nose and throat, headaches, asthma and nausea. Long-term health risks include damage to the central nervous system, liver and other organs.

Rubber replacement

SPACE has focused its rubber replacement efforts on the school playgrounds. At least half the elementary schools in the La Crosse area have rubber chips.

“We're basically focusing on the school ones because we know just what the frequency of use,” O’Neill said. “A lot of times there's 300 kids per day in these areas.”

In winter 2022, a community survey from the Grandview Emerson Neighborhood Association revealed neighborhood respondents wanted to see the rubber chips removed and replaced with wood chips.

At the end of the summer, Crowley Park – which is owned by the city but utilized by Emerson Elementary school students – is expected to switch to wood chips called engineered wood fiber.

The wood fiber is milled to have softer edges and can lay flat for wheelchair access. Funds for the project were included in the city’s capital improvement budget.

“They're actually surprisingly expensive to switch out because one of the reasons they ended up on playgrounds in the first place was because landfills don't want them because they don't break down,” O’Neill said.

SPACE also worked with La Crosse School District to apply for a grant to replace some of the rubber chips on school property. O’Neill expects to hear about the grant at the end of September.