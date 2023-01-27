 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Group to meet on Convention of States

Convention of States is holding an informational gathering focusing on Article V of the US Constitution.

The Wisconsin Legislature has passed the resolution to participate in a Convention of States. The Convention of States offers a three-part resolution: Impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, term limits on Congress and federal officials, and limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government.

The meeting to discuss this and next steps will be held at the Hazel Brown Leicht Library, 702 Industrial Drive, West Salem on Thursday, February 9 at 6 pm. All are welcome.

