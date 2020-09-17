GROW executive director Jamie O'Neill announces resignation

After the merger of GROW La Crosse and Hillview Urban Agriculture, GROW executive director Jamie O'Neill has resigned to spend more time with family.
The two nonprofits, which focus on sustainability, fresh foods and youth education, celebrated their merger as GROW on Wednesday. O'Neill announced her resignation Thursday morning, expressing gratitude for her eight years with GROW La Crosse.
"I am so fortunate to have been part of GROW," O'Neill said. "...This was a huge opportunity to see and learn the makings of a thriving nonprofit that now reaches over 2,000 children a year. I really enjoyed my time as a volunteer, garden teacher and as executive director. It was so rewarding to work with so many great people over the years -- volunteers, interns, staff, board members, stakeholders, the schools and the community."
GROW La Crosse, prior to the merger, built 10 school gardens, hosted more than 2,000 outdoor education lessons for youth and hosted free farm camps for area children. GROW education programs have also addressed social justice issues and Adverse Childhood Experience (ACES) mitigation techniques.
O'Neill, who serves as a County Board supervisor and as a Rotarian, plans to take time to help her children with virtual education during the coronavirus pandemic. Kari Bersagel Braley, a founding member of GROW La Crosse and current garden program director, will serve as interim executive director of GROW until a new hire is made.
"Now is a good time to transition," O'Neill said. "We are so fortunate to have such a great team of staff members who can carry out the mission. We have worked together over the years and have a strong connection and sense of how to maintain strong programming."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
