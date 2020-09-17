GROW executive director Jamie O'Neill announces resignation

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After the merger of GROW La Crosse and Hillview Urban Agriculture, GROW executive director Jamie O'Neill has resigned to spend more time with family.

The two nonprofits, which focus on sustainability, fresh foods and youth education, celebrated their merger as GROW on Wednesday. O'Neill announced her resignation Thursday morning, expressing gratitude for her eight years with GROW La Crosse.

"I am so fortunate to have been part of GROW," O'Neill said. "...This was a huge opportunity to see and learn the makings of a thriving nonprofit that now reaches over 2,000 children a year. I really enjoyed my time as a volunteer, garden teacher and as executive director. It was so rewarding to work with so many great people over the years -- volunteers, interns, staff, board members, stakeholders, the schools and the community."

GROW La Crosse, prior to the merger, built 10 school gardens, hosted more than 2,000 outdoor education lessons for youth and hosted free farm camps for area children. GROW education programs have also addressed social justice issues and Adverse Childhood Experience (ACES) mitigation techniques.