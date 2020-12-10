GROW Kids Cooking Challenge winners announced

GROW La Crosse invited local youth to participate in the virtual cooking contest, creating original recipes using a basket of "mystery" ingredients provided by GROW. A total of 52 youth 13 and undertook the challenge, combining their basket ingredients with up to five other food products and submitting their entries online.

"The purpose of the Kids Cooking Challenge was to provide fresh produce for kids and the opportunity to learn cooking skills, be creative, and try new foods. The feedback we received from this event has been amazing," said Zayna Flahaut, GROW dietetic intern. I am happy that we were able to bring families together and give them something fun to do while being safe at home. Providing kids with hands-on experiences with food and cooking will have a positive impact on their nutrition that will develop for years to come."