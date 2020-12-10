 Skip to main content
GROW Kids Cooking Challenge winners announced
GROW Kids Cooking Challenge winners announced

The winners of the GROW Kids Cooking Challenge were announced Thursday, with two young chefs taking home kitchen themed gift basket prizes.

Ellie Gillitzer

Ellie Gillitzer

GROW La Crosse invited local youth to participate in the virtual cooking contest, creating original recipes using a basket of "mystery" ingredients provided by GROW. A total of 52 youth 13 and undertook the challenge, combining their basket ingredients with up to five other food products and submitting their entries online. 

Ellie Gillitzer of La Crosse won the beginner category with her recipe for Pizza Kabobs. Aiden Ravens, of Hokah, MN won the advanced category with his Greek Chicken Kabobs, Home Fries, Fresh Salad and Lemon Sorbet. 

"The purpose of the Kids Cooking Challenge was to provide fresh produce for kids and the opportunity to learn cooking skills, be creative, and try new foods. The feedback we received from this event has been amazing," said Zayna Flahaut, GROW dietetic intern. I am happy that we were able to bring families together and give them something fun to do while being safe at home. Providing kids with hands-on experiences with food and cooking will have a positive impact on their nutrition that will develop for years to come."

GROW school gardens provided over 1,200 pounds of fresh produce to area students and families last growing season. For more information on GROW, email bonnie@growlacrosse.org or by call. 608-780-6406.

To view the recipes of the winners and photos of their finished entries, and photos from the other entrants, visit http://GROWLaCrosse.org/kids-cooking-challenge-entries/

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

