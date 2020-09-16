GROW La Crosse and Hillview Urban Agriculture finalize merger

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After proposing a merger in January, GROW La Crosse and Hillview Urban Agriculture have officially combined forces to become GROW, with the mission to connect youth with fresh, healthy food and nature.

Hillview started more than a century ago as a greenhouse in the Grandview-Emerson Neighborhood and switched ownership over the decades before becoming the Hillview Greenhouse Life Center community farm in 2008, and two years later Hillview Urban Agriculture Center.

GROW La Crosse, formerly called Grow Your Brain, was created in 2011 and was sponsored by Hillview in 2013 before gaining nonprofit status the next year.

Both programs have thrived during the past several years, but hope to accomplish even more as a team.

"It is my belief that the more gardens, the more healthy food options and the more environmental efforts that we can sustain in our community, the better off we all are," says Jamie O'Neill, executive director of GROW. "I want our community someday to stand out as the place that prioritizes local, healthy food for all of our residents. This will take as many people working towards this common goal as possible."