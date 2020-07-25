GROW La Crosse takes gardening competition online

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GROW La Crosse will host the opening of its Virtual Bountiful Garden Tour, with admissions accepted through July 31.

Categories are aimed to include both gardeners and those wanting to support a local garden, with a grand prize of $100. Details and submission forms can be found at GROWLaCrosse.org/garden-tour/.

The Bountiful Garden Tour is a tradition started by the Hillview Urban Agriculture Center, looking to share the beauty and success of local gardens.

This year, in light of the impact of the coronavirus on the Coulee Region, the tour will go virtual. Photos of the gardens entered into the event will be shared on the GROW webpage and social media, and can be toured online once winners are announced.

All money raised through this event will fund school garden and farm experiences.

