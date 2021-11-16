GROW to host Kids Cooking Challenge

Following its success the past two semesters, GROW has decided to host its Kids Cooking Challenge again this December.

For the first time, the event will now be open to teenagers 18 and under as well. Registration is now open at GROWLaCrosse.org/kids-cooking-challenge/.

This event challenges youth to get involved in the kitchen to come up with their own creative recipes. Pre-registered participants will use the ingredients from their provided mystery ingredients as well as up to five additional items from home. Winners will be chosen from both the child and teen age groups to win one of four prize baskets!

Emma, the Spring 2021 advanced group winner, shared, “The experience was awesome! I chose to pick the advanced cooking basket because I like to challenge myself with food sometimes. … I really want to go to college and learn how to deal with types of foods and learn all about spices and their properties and use [sic]… When I was in the online school, every Wednesday I would watch a GROW video and learn all about vegetables and nature, so those videos I watched really helped me. So GROW, thank you for making a difference in my life, and letting me join this cooking competition.”

Event registration closes Nov. 28. Participants will be able to pick up their mystery ingredients at the GROW greenhouse on Dec. 2 from 3 to 6 p.m. The young chefs will then have until noon Dec. 6 to submit their unique recipe and photos online. Winners will be announced December 10 on www.GROWLaCrosse.org and GROW’s social media pages.

“The Kids Cooking Challenge is an exciting opportunity to get youth and families working together to think creatively about healthy foods. The mystery ingredients offer the fun challenge of using foods you might not typically eat. There is an element of playfulness to trying new foods when having to think outside of your comfort zone. One of the results of past events is not just that kids have the potential to invent some fantastic recipes, but also that they are so proud to be given the freedom to challenge themselves in so many different ways through this event.” shared Bonnie Martin, GROW Communications and Outreach Coordinator.

GROW seeks to connect youth to healthy food and nature through hands-on learning in school garden, greenhouse, and farm experiences. The Kids Cooking Challenge helps extend this learning from plant to plate by getting youth involved in turning fresh ingredients into delicious recipes.

For more information, contact Bonnie at bonnie@growlacrosse.org or call 608-780-6406.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0