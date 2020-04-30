GRUW announces more emergency response award recipients

Great Rivers United Way has announced four more recipients of its emergency response funding.
SEMCAC was awarded $10,000 from the Houston County Emergency Response Fund to develop an emergency assistance program. Houston County residents who have been laid off or had work hours reduced due to COVID-19 can qualify to receive rent, car payment, prescription, health care and utility assistance, and help paying for other basic needs.
Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council was awarded $22,000 from the Buffalo and Trempealeau County Emergency Response Funds for two initiatives: $17,000 will aid homeless individuals and those at risk of eviction, and $5,000 will provide families with food packages.
Boys & Girls Club of West Central Wisconsin was awarded $10,500 from the Monroe County Emergency Response Fund for its meal program and club on-the-go kits. The kits replicate STEM, art and social-emotional development activities that kids would have at the Club, at home. Due to increased need, meals and kits will be available to all Tomah-area children, not just Club members.
Couleecap was awarded an additional $10,000 from the Monroe County Emergency Response Fund to assist low-wage workers who have lost or reduced their employment due to COVID-19. This brings their total awarded from GRUW funds up to $30,000 for Monroe and Crawford counties.
Great Rivers United Way’s Emergency Response Funds are meant to support and enhance government assistance provided to nonprofit agencies. Funds are being distributed on a rolling basis to move resources quickly and adapt to evolving needs.
Fundraising for these Emergency Response Funds continues at www.gruw.org/covid19.
Donations also may be mailed to Great Rivers United Way, 1855 E. Main St., Onalaska, WI 54650. Make checks payable to Great Rivers United Way and indicate which county fund(s) you wish to support on the notes line.
