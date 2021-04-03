GRUW "Bucks for Books" raising funds to purchase books for 4K students

The Great Rivers United Way "Bucks for Books" campaign kicks off Monday, with donated funds to be used to purchase books for hundreds of local children.

Through April 23, community members are invited to contribute to "Bucks for Books," which will provide books to 860 4K students in schools in La Crosse, Onalaska, Tomah, Arcadia, La Farge and Caledonia.

Through a partnership with Scholastic, GRUW can purchase books for around $3 each, and with a $1,000 grant from the Rotary Works Foundation, an additional $1,600 in community donations will be needed.

“Our goal is to expose kids to books at an early age,” says Mary Kay Wolf, executive director of Great Rivers United Way. “Studies have shown the kids who have had an adult reading to them are likely to enter kindergarten knowing more words, being better able to think about cause and effect and are more able to show empathy for others, when compared to students who have not had much experience with books and reading.”

Donations in amounts of $3, $6, $15 or more can be made at www.gruw.org/bucks4books.

