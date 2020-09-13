GRUW serves up a second helping

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Great Rivers United Way will kick off its 2020-21 community campaign with a second helping of the Food Truck Fandango event, hosting several food trucks from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 17 in the parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church, 233 West Ave. S., La Crosse.

Food trucks from BFC Grilled, Iguana's Mexican Street Cafe, Big Mama's Gyros and Kent's Big Bar will provide food in exchange for a purchased ticket while supplies last. Measures to reduce contact will be taken, and masks are highly recommended.

Pre-sale tickets are available for $13, with day-of purchases costing $15. All tickets include a donation to GRUW and a chance to win a door prize such as a $100 Kwik Trip gift card.

Volunteers are welcome to visit ugetconnect.org to register. Tickets may be purchased at gruw.org/foodtrucks.

