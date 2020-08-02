GRUW to host Food Truck fundraiser

Great River United Way invites the public to attend its first Food Truck Fandango from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 6 in the parking lot located at 333 N. Front St., La Crosse.

Pre-sale tickets at a cost of $13 will entail VIP pick-up from 4 to 5 p.m. and door prize entry, while walk-up tickets will be available day-of at a cost of $15. This event is rain or shine, and refunds will not be issued. To purchase tickets, visit www.gruw.org/foodtruck.