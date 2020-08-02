You are the owner of this article.
GRUW to host Food Truck fundraiser
GRUW to host Food Truck fundraiser

Great River United Way invites the public to attend its first Food Truck Fandango from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 6 in the parking lot located at 333 N. Front St., La Crosse.

This socially distanced fundraiser features a menu from local food trucks including BFC Grilled, Fathead Steve's and Iguana's Mexican Street Cafe.

Measures to reduce contact include online ticket sales and mask-wearing encouragement. Curbside pick-up will also be available.

Pre-sale tickets at a cost of $13 will entail VIP pick-up from 4 to 5 p.m. and door prize entry, while walk-up tickets will be available day-of at a cost of $15. This event is rain or shine, and refunds will not be issued. To purchase tickets, visit www.gruw.org/foodtruck.

