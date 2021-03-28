GRUW's Emerging Leaders group collects thousands of diapers for The Parenting Place

A monthly supply of diapers can set a parent back up to $100 a month, a major expense on top of the cost of formula, baby equipment, clothes and medical care.
With more families than ever struggling financially amid the coronavirus pandemic, Emerging Leaders, an affinity group of Great Rivers United Way, hosted a three-week diaper drive earlier this month, and dropped off the donations Thursday late afternoon at The Parenting Place in La Crosse.
“We thought it would be a really great cause to lessen some of the burden on our families in the community right now,” says Mariah Welke of Emerging Leaders.
Emerging Leaders, formed in 2019 and comprised of 10 core advisory committee members ages 21 to 40, looks to do a fundraiser or volunteer initiative each month centered on one or more of GRUW’s focus areas of childhood and youth success, financial stability and physical and mental well-being.
For the diaper drive, donation bins were set up at four Festival Foods locations, six Altra Federal Credit Union sites, the GRUW office and One Trust Real Estate. In total, 4,156 diapers and 2,564 wipes, the equivalent of hundreds of packages, and seven containers of formula were collected.
The Parenting Place, which says a single baby uses up to a dozen diapers per day, was very appreciative and excited when Emerging Leaders reached out to help, Welke says.
In previous months, Emerging Leaders has hosted a food and supply drive for Hospitality House, volunteered at Rotary Lights and, during the pandemic, run social media campaigns encouraging community members to do solo or family projects like picking up litter. An Earth Day initiative is planned for April, followed by a Kane St. Garden volunteer day in the late spring and a blood drive in July.
“It’s an awesome opportunity to give back to our community, and to have an outlet to volunteer and help other people has been really great,” Welke says of Emerging Leaders.
For more information on Emerging Leaders, or to join, find the group on Instagram at @gruwemergingleaders or Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/gruwel.
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.