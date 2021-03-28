GRUW's Emerging Leaders group collects thousands of diapers for The Parenting Place

A monthly supply of diapers can set a parent back up to $100 a month, a major expense on top of the cost of formula, baby equipment, clothes and medical care.

With more families than ever struggling financially amid the coronavirus pandemic, Emerging Leaders, an affinity group of Great Rivers United Way, hosted a three-week diaper drive earlier this month, and dropped off the donations Thursday late afternoon at The Parenting Place in La Crosse.

“We thought it would be a really great cause to lessen some of the burden on our families in the community right now,” says Mariah Welke of Emerging Leaders.

Emerging Leaders, formed in 2019 and comprised of 10 core advisory committee members ages 21 to 40, looks to do a fundraiser or volunteer initiative each month centered on one or more of GRUW’s focus areas of childhood and youth success, financial stability and physical and mental well-being.

For the diaper drive, donation bins were set up at four Festival Foods locations, six Altra Federal Credit Union sites, the GRUW office and One Trust Real Estate. In total, 4,156 diapers and 2,564 wipes, the equivalent of hundreds of packages, and seven containers of formula were collected.