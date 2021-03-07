 Skip to main content
GRUW's Emerging Leaders to host diaper donation collection

Emerging Leaders, an affinity group of Great Rivers United Way, will host a diaper drive to support The Parenting Place through March 19 at the following locations:

  • Festival Foods (Crossing Meadows, Copeland, Village and Holmen locations)
  • Altra Federal Credit Union
  • One Trust Real Estate, 401 King St., La Crosse
  • Great Rivers United Way, 1855 E. Main St., Onalaska

While donations of all diapers and wipes are welcome, the Parenting Place says that demand is highest for diaper sizes 4, 5 and 6. 

The drive is part of Emerging Leaders' service program, as the group of 21 to 40 year olds looks to improve their communities. To learn more, find the group on Instagram and Facebook @grewemergingleaders.

