Guepfer, Jorgenson to lead Oktoberfest parades

One has volunteered for Oktoberfest for more than 30 years. The other served 30-plus years as a local firefighter. Later in September, they’ll both be leading Oktoberfest parades.

Dave Guepfer, who served on the festival’s board of directors for 16 years and recently retired as food and beverage manager for the La Crosse Center, has been named the 2022 Maple Leaf Parade Marshal. Mike Jorgenson, a 34-year city of La Crosse firefighter who retired as battalion chief in 2012, will serve as 2022 Torchlight Parade Marshal.

The Torchlight Parade kicks off on the city’s northside at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, while the Maple Leaf Parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Both marshals were introduced during the Parade Marshal’s Announcement on Wednesday evening at Copeland Park.

Guepfer’s years of service on the board of directors began in 1987, culminating as festival president in 1991. Since then, he has had numerous stints back on the board adding up to 16 years, serving on at least a dozen Oktoberfest committees and volunteer worker positions, including coordinating the Festmaster’s Ball and Craft Beer Night. He also helped with many of the concert performers on the grounds. And for the last 20 years, he has assisted with tapping the Golden Keg on the festival’s opening day.

All that dedicated service was natural after some good advice served up during his first job.

“My first boss, Dick Lommen at McDonald’s, told me if you want more than just a job, get involved in your community,” Guepfer recalls.

He got involved with the La Crosse Jaycees, which led to one of his most favorite volunteer projects: helping erect a U.S. flag atop Grandad Bluff.

In 1983 as president of the Jaycee’s Guepfer asked La Crosse Mayor Pat Zielke what project he would like the Jaycees to take on.

Zielke told him he wanted a new flag and flagpole on the city’s iconic bluff. Guepfer chaired the project that installed a new 70-foot flagpole and 15-foot by 25-foot flag. It was dedicated July 4, 1984.

He also helped with the Jaycees’ popular Toys for Tots drive each Christmas, which provides presents for many area kids during the holidays. When Guepfer aged out of the organization in 1987, Ken Birnbaum asked him to join Oktoberfest. He has helped ever since.

While he’s very familiar with the fest, Guepfer’s looking forward to seeing the different side of Oktoberfest as the Maple Leaf Parade Marshal.

“I’m excited to be able to take part in the many area parades along with the visits to other festivals,” he said.

Guepfer will have more time to dedicate to those new duties thanks to retiring as the food and beverage manager for the La Crosse Center earlier this year. He still serves in leadership roles for the National Association of Concessionaire, and he received the organization’s top honor, the Mickey Warner Award, in July.

Because of his 50 years in the food business, Guepfer has selected “Friends, Food and Fun” as the theme for his button. Designed by his daughter, Makenna, the button includes an Oktoberfest stein with a button from the year he was the festival’s president, along with nachos that look like maple leaves. The design also includes the logo of the National Association of Concessionaire and the golden arches where he first worked.

When Jorgenson found out about his selection from two former parade marshals, Paul Stuhr and Jim McGettigan, in April, he thought they were visiting to assign him a woodworking project for Oktoberfest. When he found out they were there to tell him he was selected to be the Torchlight Parade Marshal, Jorgenson recalls being surprised and humbled.

The 1974 La Crosse Central graduate looks forward taking part in Oktoberfest without having to be on the clock. As a city firefighter, Jorgenson worked for many of the fests after walking with department members in the Maple Leaf and Torchlight parades.

When Jorgenson first got together with his wife, Pennie, he joined her tradition of spending time with friends and family. Pennie lived near the Torchlight Parade route and would host a party.

“Every year she would host family and friends for brats and German potato salad before walking past all the floats on the way to watch the parade,” explains Jorgenson. “Those are very fond memories for us all. Being chosen as the Torchlight Parade marshal means a lot to the whole family and stirs up those enjoyable memories.”

He expects being part of the Royal Family will offer a different view. Jorgenson looks forward to building even more memories, along with spreading Oktoberfest cheer at elementary schools and senior living facilities during the week following the fest.

“I am excited for our grandchildren to participate in their first Oktoberfest Torchlight Parade,” he says. “I am really looking forward to seeing many familiar faces along the parade routes and getting to reconnect with them at the fest grounds.”

As a firefighter, Jorgenson focused on modernizing the fire department in many areas including record keeping and the implementation of computers for daily use. He also worked hard on preserving the department’s rich history. Through collaborative efforts of a few firefighters, Jorgenson helped publish a book about the history of the La Crosse Fire Department that dates back to its early beginnings.

“When I first started on the fire department, we used carbon paper and typewriters,” he notes.

Another part of his career was serving the community. Jorgenson volunteered his time to deliver fire safety education for elementary students. He became a member of Kiwanis and spearheaded the fire engine exhibit at the Children’s Museum of La Crosse.

“Working on the fire engine for the Children’s Museum will always have a special place in my heart,” he says. “Seeing and hearing about so many children that have enjoyed playing with the engine, I can only hope that one day some of them may become firefighters because of it.”

As an Eagle Scout himself, he has served as a Scout leader for both of his sons. He continues to serve on a critical incident stress management team to help area emergency responders such as firefighters, law enforcement, EMTs, ambulance, 911 dispatchers, and hospital staff cope after responding to traumatic events.

Festgoers getting Jorgenson’s button designed by his son, Ben, will see symbols that tell his life story of being a firefighter, an Eagle Scout, carpenter and woodworker.

Nominations for both parade marshals are accepted year-round at oktoberfestusa.com. Marshals are well-respected people with good character who have contributed positively to the good of the community through leadership and outstanding accomplishments.