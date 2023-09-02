Georgia Mommaerts has been making art since she was a child. She began working in acrylics and pen and ink, as well as fiber art. This work, which had been shown in galleries and at art fairs, won several awards.

Then, several years ago, Mommaerts’ husband passed away unexpectedly. For a time, she felt blocked. This life-changing and traumatic event caused her imagination and motivation to make art to disappear. Then, a friend of hers encouraged her to try a different medium — colored pencil.

She had never tried colored pencil before and, hesitantly thought, “Why not?” She took to the medium immediately. For her, it was life-giving and magical. It captured both the vivid color of acrylics and the detail of the pen and ink work she was familiar with. She says when she is drawing she feels the medium transports her into a fantasy realm.

Mommaerts’ engaging work can be seen through the month of September at VIVA. Meet Mommaerts and hear more of her story and her work process at the first Thursday Artist Reception, from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 7 at VIVA Gallery in La Crosse.

VIVA Gallery invites the public to come experience the joy and beauty that art of all mediums can offer. The work of the guest artist and the work of the members of VIVA will bring inspiration, connection and insight into the world.

VIVA Gallery is located at 217 S. Main St.; check the website for more information at www.vivagallery.net.