GUEST COMMENTARY: 2022 poised to be a transformative year for EVs

We all could use a little something to look forward to in 2022.

When it comes to electric vehicle adoption and advancement, there is much to come this year that stands to benefit the nation and the state in many ways. The administrations at the state and federal levels as well as public utilities laid much of the groundwork in 2021 for the work to be done in this capacity in 2022 and beyond.

On Sept. 22, Ameren announced a memorandum of cooperation between utilities pledging their commitment to build a network of Midwest EV charging stations across 11 states, including Wisconsin, by the end of 2022. The agreement includes Alliant Energy, We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service.

Midwestern governors signed their own EV agreement shortly thereafter. Gov. Evers on Sept. 30, 2021 signed the Regional EV for the Midwest memorandum of understanding along with the governors of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Minnesota. The agreement seeks to, “safeguard economic security, grow jobs, futureproof interstate commerce, reduce harmful emissions, improve public health and advance innovation,” according to a news release on the agreement.

“We shouldn’t have to choose between building a cleaner, more equitable state and economic development and thankfully, vehicle electrification is an area where we can do both,” Evers said when the plan was announced. “This regional partnership will be critical for addressing emissions from the transportation sector, ensuring folks in every community have cleaner air to breathe, and creating jobs to meet our future workforce needs.”

Recognizing the role EVs can make in the state’s economic future and growth is key. Wisconsin received further support to that end in October, when the state was awarded a $1 million Statewide Economic Development Planning grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration to further EV adoption. The grant supports planning for EV charging stations, EV manufacturing supply chain opportunities and end-use demand to accelerate electrification.

“This is an investment that has the potential to build on our existing assets as a leader in advanced manufacturing, electric power generation and battery storage and EV design and catalyze growth of an exciting new industry,” Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said when the award was announced.

The passage of the $1.2 trillion federal bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in November brought with it additional support for EV expansion at the state level as well. According to the White House, under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), Wisconsin would expect to receive $79 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network in the state. Wisconsin will also have the opportunity to apply for the $2.5 billion in grant funding dedicated to EV charging in the bill.

In December, Edison Institute announced the formation of the National Electric Highway Coalition, consisting of 51 investor-owned electric companies committed to providing EV fast charging ports that will allow the public to drive EVs with confidence along major U.S. corridors by the end of 2023. Participating Wisconsin utilities include Alliant Energy, Madison Gas & Electric, We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service and Xcel Energy.

Also in December, the White House released the EV Charging Action Plan to outline steps federal agencies are taking to support developing and deploying chargers across the country. The following day, a memorandum of understanding was signed establishing a joint Office of Energy And Transportation focused on deploying EV infrastructure and working hand-in-hand to collect input and guidance from industry leaders, manufacturers, workers and other stakeholders to ensure equity in the deployment.

The White House is currently preparing to issue guidance and standards to states and cities in mid-February.

Wisconsin Clean Cities is a fuel- and technology-neutral organization and recognizes the role EVs play in a diversified sustainable transportation network. These investments in EV infrastructure stand to benefit all citizens with cleaner air, local jobs, reduced dependence on imported petroleum, support for domestic energy sources and overall improved quality of life. We praise Gov. Evers, Wisconsin utilities, industries and others in this space for their work in getting us this far.

We look forward to working with all of them to put these plans into action in 2022 and beyond.

Lorrie Lisek is executive director of Wisconsin Clean Cities and president of Legacy Environmental Services. The opinions are the writer’s.

