There are currently 119 youth residing in foster homes in La Crosse County, and every positive experience, every dose of compassion received and every need met increases their chance of beating the odds.
Whether abandoned or removed from their homes because of abuse or neglect, foster children carry their trauma with them; they face an increased risk of homelessness or unemployment and are far less likely to graduate from higher education.
A stable, loving household, where a regular meal and clean clothes are a given rather than a privilege, can have a lifelong impact, and local foster care advocates are hoping to encourage community members to be part of the solution, whether opening their own doors to a child in need or donating their time or money.
In recognition of Foster Care Awareness Month, area organizations, advocates and businesses are hosting speakers, fundraisers and campaigns to draw awareness and support children and the families who foster them. There are 118 licensed homes in La Crosse County, though not all are active, and just 13 open beds.
“Fostering is not for everyone, but there are ways to assist those who do,” said Bill Robbins, La Crosse County Foster Care champion. “Monetary donations or supplying things that are required helps foster families get their homes ready.”
State Farm Insurance in Holmen has pledged $10 per quote, with no cap, given by agent Bryan Helgeson in office, a promotion that will run the duration of May as part of the company’s “Quotes for Good” monthly campaign. The funds will be used by La Crosse County Foster Care to offset the cost of youth activities and pay for essential items such as clothing, diapers and hygiene items.
“I personally know several foster parents and appreciate what they do,” Helgeson said. “It was great timing connecting with Bill on this to further support his efforts to raise awareness. There are very few things more rewarding than giving back and being part of a great community.”
Shenanigans Entertainment Center has an ongoing collection of e-tickets, with gamers invited to donate their tickets for foster kids to use rather than redeeming them for candy or toys. Donated tickets will also go toward the La Crosse County Foster Care annual party at Shenanigans.
Once Upon a Child in Onalaska will match item-for-item any clothing donations dropped off at the store May 28 in addition to providing 100 onesies, 100 books and 20 tote bags to La Crosse County Foster Care. Customers may also drop off baby care items.
From 6 to 8 p.m. May 28 and 6 to 7 p.m. May 29, foster care advocates will be onsite to answer questions and provide information on fostering, which Once Upon a Child will be promoting on social media.
“We are thrilled to support this cause because we are a locally owned and operated business and it is important to us to do good in our community,” said Once Upon a Child store lead Alisa Bradley. “We will encourage our guests to check out their mission and consider helping in any way that works well with their family. We will also offer a gift card bonus if gift cards are purchased to donate.”
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 10, La Crosse County Human Services will staff a brat barn at Festival Foods on Copeland Ave., and Ship Shape in Onalaska has donated 300 car wash vouchers for foster families and social workers.
La Crosse County Foster Care will facilitate three speaking engagements at local libraries, the first from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Holmen Public Library. The Gudgeon sisters, both in their 20s, will share their experiences growing up in the foster care system.
“They broke the statistical mold — they were bounced around from home to home and are now living successfully,” Robbins said. “They graduated high school and continued on in their education.”
From 6 to 7:30 May 14, sister Shania Gudgeon, currently studying human services at Western Technical College, will speak for a second time at the Onalaska Public Library, and a third foster youth will speak and answer questions from 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 22 at the La Crosse Public Library Main.
“We want to put the emphasis on the youth and what they’ve actually gone through,” Robbins said. “We want the impact it had on them to be heard.”
For more information on foster care, visit https://wifostercareandadoption.org/contacts/lacrosse-county/.
To arrange a quote with Bryan Helgeson, call 608-526-1866.
