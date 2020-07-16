Guest speaking pastors to visit Spring Grove

Return to homepage ×
Pastor Dave and Susie Weigel will be guest speakers at For His Glory Church in Spring Grove on at 6 p.m. July 18 and at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. July 19. The meetings will be held in the Log Cabin at the City Park in Spring Grove.
Everyone is welcome to attend the meetings. For more information call 507-407-4357.
Kylie Mullen
