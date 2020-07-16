You are the owner of this article.
Guest speaking pastors to visit Spring Grove
Pastor Dave and Susie Weigel will be guest speakers at For His Glory Church in Spring Grove on at 6 p.m. July 18 and at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. July 19. The meetings will be held in the Log Cabin at the City Park in Spring Grove.

Everyone is welcome to attend the meetings. For more information call 507-407-4357.

