Guided hike to explore geological history of the La Crosse Blufflands

Mississippi Valley Conservancy is offering Geology of the Blufflands: a guided hike to explore the geological history of the La Crosse Blufflands as revealed by quarry walls and the surrounding landscape on Saturday, July 16.

Participants will enjoy the beauty of the prairie reconstruction on the Mathy tract of the La Crosse Blufflands while walking into the former quarry to examine the walls of sedimentary rock.

This event is part of the Conservancy’s 2022 “Linked to the Land” series of outdoor experiences on the many nature preserves it protects for wildlife habitat, scenic beauty, outdoor learning and recreation in the Driftless Area.

The guides for this walk, Jonathan Rigden and Kelvin Rodolfo, will share their knowledge of the landscape, how it was formed over thousands of years, and what makes it different from other Wisconsin landscapes.

The 453-acre Mathy tract of the La Crosse Blufflands-North is owned and maintained by the City of La Crosse while permanently protected by Mississippi Valley Conservancy. The bluff property allows visitors a chance to explore a unique landscape that would have been prevalent hundreds of years ago. It features bluff prairie and oak savanna habitats that have become increasingly rare due to development, mining and the spread of nonnative plant species.

These habitats are home to many native plant and wildlife species that have adapted to the unique geology, including owls, migrating birds, prairie grasses and wildflowers.

Advance registration is offered for this free event by July 13 at www.mississippivalley conservancy.org/events. With limited parking space, carpooling is recommended.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0