The Mississippi Valley Conservancy will offer a guided Prairie Pollinators Walk to help identify and appreciate the role of native habitats and pollinators Saturday, Aug. 19.

Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the La Crosse blufflands while learning about ongoing restoration efforts to support diverse natural communities. This activity is part of Wisconsin Land Trust Days, a statewide celebration of conservation and the role of land trusts in protecting the natural health and scenic beauty of our state and beyond.

If you go What: Prairie Pollinators Walk Where: La Crosse Blufflands North, County Road FA Trailhead (Mathy Quarry Trails) When: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 Cost: Free Register: Register by Aug. 16 at www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org/events.

The expert guides leading the wildflower walk, Mike O’Brien from Friends of the Blufflands, and Chris Kirkpatrick from the conservancy, will share their knowledge of prairie pollinators and the beneficial roles they play in the area’s bluffland ecology.

This site’s 477 acres offer scenic vistas and almost 5 miles of hiking trails. From the County Road FA trailhead, one can enjoy an easy hike out onto one of the northernmost sections of the La Crosse Blufflands. Along this trail, participants will see rock outcroppings, blufftop prairies, and the remains of a rock quarry. Pollinators that might be observed utilizing the prairie plantings include native bumblebees and butterflies such as monarchs. The presenters also will discuss the relationship between the prairie plants and the pollinators as well as management considerations and the benefits of native pollinators.

The land was protected through the La Crosse Blufflands Protection Program to provide scenic preservation and ensure that the beauty of the city’s landscape is not destroyed by poorly planned development. The program was created to protect rare natural communities such as bluff prairies and provide an outdoor recreational resource for the public.

About the MVC Founded in 1997, Mississippi Valley Conservancy is a nationally accredited nonprofit regional land trust that has permanently protected more than 25,000 acres of scenic lands in southwestern Wisconsin by working with landowners, businesses and local communities on voluntary conservation projects. The focus of the conservancy is to preserve the bluffs, forests, prairies, wetlands, streams and farms that enrich our communities, for the health and well-being of current and future generations. Learn more about it, future hikes, and volunteer opportunities at www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org.