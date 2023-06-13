Guided cave tours at Mississippi Valley Conservancy’s Kickapoo Caverns nature preserve will be offered to share information about the beneficial role of bats and the importance of protecting their native habitats. Kickapoo Caverns, an 83-acre nature preserve near Wauzeka, includes one of Wisconsin’s longest cavern systems that serves as hibernation site for several bat species.

Due to declining bat populations in North America in recent years, scientists have conducted research and helped to create public awareness of bats, their beneficial role in ecosystems around the world, and what can be done to protect them. Of particular concern is white-nose syndrome, a debilitating fungal infection that disrupts the hibernation of bats. Cave tour participants will have the opportunity to learn more about bats and what can be done to protect them.

Many generous supporters have made it possible for the conservancy to protect the property and to guide visitors through the its huge limestone cave. Home to four bat species, the stunning limestone cave includes underground pools, a 40-foot-high cathedral-like chamber, and beautiful stalactites. As winter home to several threatened bat species, the cave is available for tours only during a short period each summer when the bats are away from the cave. A recent upgrade to the property was conversion of the small building at the entrance of the cave to house an interpretive display from which visitors can learn more about the cave and its winged inhabitants. The display was created with support from the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin, the Crawford County Community Fund, and the DNR’s Wisconsin Bat Program.

For protection of the cave and the safety of attendees, the tours will be limited in size and duration. Registration is now offered on a first-come-first-served basis on the Conservancy website. The tours are part of the Conservancy’s 2023 Linked to the Land series of outdoor events.

Getting to the cave requires a 20-30 minute-long uphill hike that can be challenging on a hot summer day. Agility and stamina are also required for the cave tours that involve steep stairways and some passages with low overhead. The minimum age for cave tours is 7 years old.