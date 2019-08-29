The Mississippi Valley Conservancy will host a guided yoga hike atop the Tunnelville Cliffs State Natural Area from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 7, meeting at the intersection of Husker Hollow Road and Tunnelville Road in La Farge.
Yoga instructor Jessica Jerman will share the spiritual and health benefits of the practice of yoga after the 1.6-mile guided hike. The hike is one of the Mississippi Valley Conservancy's 2019 "Linked to the Land" outdoor experiences to promote learning about nature preserves.
Registration is required by Sept. 4, and details, directions and registration for the free event can be found on the events page at www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org.
