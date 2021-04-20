GUILTY: La Crosse area reacts to verdict in Chauvin trial

Shaundel Spivey, president and co-founder of Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge

"As I sigh with relief, tears in my eyes, I am thankful that justice was served today however I am also still thinking about the many others that did not receive that same justice. I hope that people do not think that the fight for racial justice and equity is over, we still have more to do, while this is a huge deal and a great triumph.

"There is still inequity in our justice system, There is still systemic racism in our justice system, our education system, etc... The relief is great. The journey is still long, and the work is plenty. We must continue the work to equity for all."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A Better Wisconsin Together Deputy Director Mike Browne

"While the outcome is appropriate, it is not a cause for celebration. That it takes a global movement to take one step towards accountability is a fundamental reminder that the current unjust system does not work for too many in our communities.