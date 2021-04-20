GUILTY: La Crosse area reacts to verdict in Chauvin trial

Guilty on all charges.
Local and state officials and diversity group leaders offered reaction to the verdict in Derek Chauvin's murder trial, handed down just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, expressing that while it was a win for justice, nothing can relieve the pain of a life lost in a senseless act of violence.
A jury made its decision shortly after both sides presented closing arguments Monday following nearly three weeks of testimonial from 45 witnesses.
Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty as charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody on May 25, 2020.
Widely seen bystander footage shows Chauvin, a white officer, with his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes while he was handcuffed against the pavement, as Floyd can be heard telling officers, "I can't breathe." He was accused of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.
Here are comments from the state and local officials and group leaders following the verdict.
Gov. Tony Evers
"There’s no verdict that can bring peace to loved ones when someone is taken from them. My heart and thoughts are with George Floyd’s family, his loved ones, and the entire community. While this is a moment of accountability in our justice system and our country, we are reminded that justice for Black lives is not a moment—it requires meaningful, sustained, and systemic change.
"Today’s verdict doesn’t replace the changes we must make to keep our promises of a more fair and more equitable state and country. Every day — and especially today — we must reaffirm and resolve to continue our work toward justice."
La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf
"As Sheriff of La Crosse County, I fully support the criminal justice system in our country and our court system. Derek Chauvin does not represent the great law enforcement officers in our country or La Crosse County law enforcement
"The great men and women that work tirelessly to provide safety for our communities and protect the innocent from evil each day in our country will continue to do so. We will continue to work with our communities to improve our profession and continue to provide the best of public service. This was a horrific incident that does not represent what law enforcement is or will ever be."
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
"As I said last year, what we saw on the video of the events leading to George Floyd’s death was not law enforcement. Derek Chauvin was not protecting or serving the residents of Minneapolis. He was committing a horrific crime.
"No jury verdict can bring Mr. Floyd back. Nor does this verdict mean that we don’t need to reform our criminal justice system. But today’s verdict does mean there will be accountability and, I hope, a measure of healing, especially for Mr. Floyd’s family."
Shaundel Spivey, president and co-founder of Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge
"As I sigh with relief, tears in my eyes, I am thankful that justice was served today however I am also still thinking about the many others that did not receive that same justice. I hope that people do not think that the fight for racial justice and equity is over, we still have more to do, while this is a huge deal and a great triumph.
"There is still inequity in our justice system, There is still systemic racism in our justice system, our education system, etc... The relief is great. The journey is still long, and the work is plenty. We must continue the work to equity for all."
A Better Wisconsin Together Deputy Director Mike Browne
"While the outcome is appropriate, it is not a cause for celebration. That it takes a global movement to take one step towards accountability is a fundamental reminder that the current unjust system does not work for too many in our communities.
"Ultimately, the Chauvin conviction does nothing to change the fact that George Floyd should still be with us today. Nothing will ever replace the loss that his family and friends are experiencing. Fundamental changes to our justice and policing systems are how we will be able to achieve justice in the future.”
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin
"George Floyd pleaded for his life and it’s clear to me that police officer Derek Chauvin used excessive force and took it away. Justice has been rightly served and he will be held accountable for this murder.
"Far too many Black lives have been taken by police and change is long overdue. This must strengthen our resolve to take action and pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to help stop systemic racism and bias in policing and start saving lives."
Keonte Turner, chair of the La Crosse Human Rights Commission
"Justice was served. When the verdict came back I was shocked. Tearful. Angry. Happy. Even in that shock I pondered to myself, “Well, this is what consequence for deplorable actions feel like, huh?” Finally.
"Finally do a hurting people see justice served. I have become a lot more optimistic after this verdict but not green to the long, long journey we still have yet to walk in terms of equity and racial justice. I hope this serves as a beacon of light for communities who have been hurt for generations when the guilty go home to their families and the victims and their families forgotten on their stroll into the funeral home.
"Justice was served today, but justice must be served every single time there is injustice."
Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman
"Justice was served by the jury’s guilty verdicts on all the charges contained in the criminal complaint in State of Minnesota v. Derek Chavin. The State’s presentation of the evidence was thorough and complete in meeting the State’s burden of proving the case beyond a reasonable doubt on all counts. As prosecutor Steve Schleicher argued so powerfully in the State’s closing, this case was not about the Minneapolis Police Department, it was about the actions of Chauvin, who did not follow police department training and procedure, who showed indifference to George Floyd, used unreasonable force, and exercised a “shocking abuse of authority,” and, as the jury has now decided by its verdict, committed murder.
"Mr. Schleicher, by the way, is a former Assistant Winona County Attorney, and also served as a law clerk here in Winona County. Those of us who worked with Steve, and knew him then, are very proud of the work he and the entire prosecution team have done in this landmark case in the American criminal justice system."
Senator Jeff Smith (D – Brunswick)
"Americans will continue to mourn George Floyd’s death. The verdict provides some justice for the Floyd family, but doesn’t do anything to bring him back. His life was taken far too soon in a horrific act of violence, which will be seared into our memories and serve as a constant reminder of our country’s racist systems.
"George Floyd’s murder sparked a realization for many Americans that the Black community has experienced for generations: racial prejudice and injustice is still prevalent in America. Last summer, Americans of all backgrounds came together to denounce this murder and the systems of oppression that have impacted communities of color since our country’s founding. Americans became more aware that this violence was not unique to Minneapolis or this time in history. The collective outcries heard and echoed across the world became a catalyst appealing for change.
"This verdict offers a glimpse of justice. Now we continue the work so that we may visualize a just, equitable country. It’s our responsibility to call out inequality when we see it and empower the voices of others. We must continue advocating for justice reform and holding individuals accountable who fail in their oaths to protect their community.
"This is a pivotal time in our country’s history. It’s on us to follow through and advance social and racial equality."